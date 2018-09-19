Solar Power International - California

Dr Christine Bordonaro, Principal Engineer at Natural Power North America has prepared a poster which has been selected for a spotlight presentation on Wednesday, September 26 from 2.20pm - 2.25pm. This poster, titled ‘Challenges of PV System Acceptance Testing in Winter Weather Conditions', provides an overview of both capacity style tests and performance-ratio type tests; discusses caveats in using both test types, particularly for testing in winter weather conditions; presents case studies to demonstrate the differences between these two main test types; and provides acceptance test procedure guidelines for difficult winter weather conditions.



Christine has a particular expertise in PV modules and inverters and has worked specifically in the solar industry for more than 15 years, most recently conducting and managing technical due diligence reviews on commercial and utility-scale solar projects across the US and Canada. She also conducted technical reviews and bankability studies for PV equipment, which consisted of factory audits across China and Europe.Under the umbrella of North America Smart Energy Week, SPI is the fastest growing and largest solar show in North America attracting more than 20,000 energy industry professionals to attend. Presenting a full range of industry ideas to experts and professionals, SPI will deliver peer-led educational programming designed to exchange ideas, share lessons learned, and provide solutions for business, as well as unique networking opportunities, showcasing new products and services and highlighting opportunities to expand within the US and the global marketplace.Christine will be joined at the event by Natural Power President, Jim Adams, and Senior Vice President, Holly Burnett, along with Business Development Manager, Evan Osler. To pre-arrange a meeting with any of the team, please get in touch by emailing sayhello@naturalpower.comFind out more about the event, view the full conference program and register to attend, visit https://www.solarpowerinternational.com/Natural Power in North AmericaThe team of experienced wind industry veterans at Natural Power reviewed more than a third of new wind assets in the USA on behalf of clients in 2017 and has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. The business provides asset management services on over 5GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to ‘total asset management' on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.