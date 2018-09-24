Breaking new ground at WindEnergy Hamburg

We are exhibiting in hall B2.EG at stand 253.01-09.



At WindEnergy, more than 50 conference sessions and 500 speakers and presenters will put attendees at the forefront of every aspect of the wind industry in 2018. Each day of the conference will be organised around a distinct theme, highlighting the different ways in which wind energy is breaking new ground.Day one: electrification and sector-couplingDay two: digital wind and new technologiesDay three: the wind industry in a merchant environmentDay four: new markets, new frontiers: the long-term outlookAs part of the Operations and Maintenance programme, Natural Power's Head of Asset Management, Alistair Parlett will be presenting a poster titled ‘Taking over a new site - practical considerations'; and Due Diligence Lead, Gregory Dudziak, will present ‘Advanced turbine performance analytics using nacelle mounted lidars' as part of the Assessing the Wind Resource and Turbine Performance programme.Industry generated abstracts and a peer-review process ensure a unique blend of relevant academic and industry content providing visitors with the latest developments in the sector, from lab to field. The conference is where players across the wind energy sector, from industry and academia, can exchange ideas and experience to the benefit of the sector as a whole.Natural Power will be well represented at the event with our teams from across the business internationally in attendance, including:Euan Fenelon, Director of Operations and Asset ManagementJeremy Sainsbury, DirectorCraig Gordon, Global Head of InspectionsRalph Spernagel, Construction DirectorGiles Dearden, Director of Due DiligenceMarc Lamphiere, Country Director IrelandMichael McQueenie, Fiona Stryjewski and Ieuan Spencer, Account ManagementNatural Power's French team will also be on the ground with Thierry Ripoche, Managing Director; Marion Le Doeuff, Project Delivery Manager; and Christopher Renna, Business Development Manager all in attendance.To pre-arrange a meeting with any of the team, please get in touch by emailing sayhello@naturalpower.comFind out more about the event, view the full conference program and register to attend, visit https://windeurope.org/summit2018/