Breaking new ground at WindEnergy Hamburg
Natural Power will be attending the global on and offshore conference, WindEnergy 2018, on 25th - 28th September in Hamburg.
We are exhibiting in hall B2.EG at stand 253.01-09.
At WindEnergy, more than 50 conference sessions and 500 speakers and presenters will put attendees at the forefront of every aspect of the wind industry in 2018. Each day of the conference will be organised around a distinct theme, highlighting the different ways in which wind energy is breaking new ground.
Day one: electrification and sector-coupling
Day two: digital wind and new technologies
Day three: the wind industry in a merchant environment
Day four: new markets, new frontiers: the long-term outlook
As part of the Operations and Maintenance programme, Natural Power's Head of Asset Management, Alistair Parlett will be presenting a poster titled ‘Taking over a new site - practical considerations'; and Due Diligence Lead, Gregory Dudziak, will present ‘Advanced turbine performance analytics using nacelle mounted lidars' as part of the Assessing the Wind Resource and Turbine Performance programme.
Industry generated abstracts and a peer-review process ensure a unique blend of relevant academic and industry content providing visitors with the latest developments in the sector, from lab to field. The conference is where players across the wind energy sector, from industry and academia, can exchange ideas and experience to the benefit of the sector as a whole.
Natural Power will be well represented at the event with our teams from across the business internationally in attendance, including:
Euan Fenelon, Director of Operations and Asset Management
Jeremy Sainsbury, Director
Craig Gordon, Global Head of Inspections
Ralph Spernagel, Construction Director
Giles Dearden, Director of Due Diligence
Marc Lamphiere, Country Director Ireland
Michael McQueenie, Fiona Stryjewski and Ieuan Spencer, Account Management
Natural Power's French team will also be on the ground with Thierry Ripoche, Managing Director; Marion Le Doeuff, Project Delivery Manager; and Christopher Renna, Business Development Manager all in attendance.
To pre-arrange a meeting with any of the team, please get in touch by emailing sayhello@naturalpower.com
Find out more about the event, view the full conference program and register to attend, visit https://windeurope.org/summit2018/
