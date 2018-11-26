Onshore Wind: Breaking down the barriers

Natural Power's Principal Consultant Euan Hutchison will be moderating the session ‘Breaking down barriers: what next for the onshore industry?' at RenewableUK's Onshore Wind conference on 27th November at the EICC, Edinburgh.

The session takes place from 15.15hrs to 16.30hrs, and promises to be an interactive forum that welcomes input and discussion around key challenges. Topics of discussion will be focussed around several keys areas including routes to market to secure profitable projects, supporting local supply chains, fostering political support locally and nationally, and securing a favourable planning framework.



The onshore industry in the UK is now at a critical point. Pressure is growing on Government to reopen procurement auctions for onshore wind, and at the same time there are developers and investors looking at merchant and corporate PPA opportunities.The wider conference programme features a variety of speakers from across the industry including ScottishPower Renewables, Vattenfall, GE Renewable Energy, Siemens, Everoze Partners, Welsh Government and Scottish Government. Key themes will include maximising existing assets, subsidy free development, new technology to improve the efficiency of the onshore wind fleet, and securing an effective regime for repowering.Find out more about the event and register to attend here https://events.renewableuk.com/owe18About Natural PowerNatural Power is a leading independent renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy that employs 350 staff globally. The company offers proactive and integrated consultancy, management and due diligence services, backed by an innovative product range, across the onshore wind, offshore wind, solar PV and storage sectors, while maintaining a strong outlook on other new and emerging renewable energy sectors.