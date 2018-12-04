SEIA and the Solar & Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico Formalize Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. and SAN JUAN, PR - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association of the U.S. solar industry, announced today that the Solar & Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico (SESA-PR) is now an official SEIA affiliate.



More Headlines Articles

"This partnership was a natural outgrowth following the solar industry's response to last year's devastating hurricanes," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO. "By working together under one umbrella, we will be better able to coordinate resources and promote the vibrant growth of Puerto Rico's solar market.""We formed SESA-PR to unite the solar industry's disaster response efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Maria," said SESA-PR's Founder and President, PJ Wilson. "With SEIA's national resources and our on-the-ground efforts, the Puerto Rico solar and storage markets are poised for rapid growth. SESA-PR works to ensure there's effective public policy, jobs training and financing mechanisms in place to facilitate the ramp-up needed for rooftop, commercial, and utility scale solar installations."Today, according to the EIA, Puerto Rico is home to 278 megawatts (MW) of operating or soon-to-be operating solar capacity, approximately 1 percent of the island's electric generation.Puerto Rico lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would commit Puerto Rico to getting 100 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050. The Puerto Rico Department of Housing is also requesting $400 million from the federal government to aid the growth of residential and small commercial solar systems with battery storage.To see a map of the current SEIA affiliates across the country, go to http://www2.seia.org/e/139231/official-state-affiliates/2fdx52/292015713.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.