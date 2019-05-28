CEO Today Magazine Honors Highview Powerâ€™s Javier Cavada Among Top European Executives for 2019

Highview Power, the global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Javier Cavada has been named a winner in CEO Today magazine's 2019 Europe Awards. According to the magazine, the awards identify the most progressive, forward-thinking and ambitious company leaders in business today.



"I'm thrilled to have been named a winner in this year's CEO Today Europe Awards," said Cavada. "There is not a successful business leader out there that achieves company goals on their own. I share this award with our incredibly hard-working, innovative and dedicated team at Highview Power and I look forward to continuing our success throughout 2019 and for many years to come."Cavada is driving the global deployment of Highview Power's proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology, which can provide the giga-scale energy storage needed to enable renewable sources of energy to become reliable enough to serve as baseload power. Prior to joining Highview Power in 2018, Cavada spent 17 years in leadership positions at WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation, one of the top technology companies in the energy market. He led WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤'s global energy business and helped drive a deep transformation toward becoming the leading renewables system integrator.Executives recognized by the CEO Today Europe Awards were nominated by the publication's readers. To determine the shortlist and ultimate winners for this award, the magazine's researchers evaluated thousands of votes and supplementary supporting evidence, as well as considered input from shareholders worldwide, including investors, analysts, executives, employees and media professionals. A special issue profiling the winners of this year's Europe Awards was published April 26.Highview Power is a designer and developer of a proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100% renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/80 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: www.highviewpower.comMedia Contact:Wendy PrabhuMercom CommunicationsHighviewPower@MercomCapital.com+1.512.215.4452