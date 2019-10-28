Review Antaisolar at All-energy Australia 2019

During 23-24, October, All Energy 2019 was held in Melbourne. In connection with industrial and commercial roof and large scale solar plant in Australia, Antaisolar showcased a full range of solar racking solution for metal roof, tile roof and large-scale ground solar projects, which is highly adapted to local market demand for C&I solar application.





As the second largest export market, Antaisolar attaches great importance to the deep development and localized service in Australian market. At present, Antaisolar has set up a branch in Australia with resident staff so that can respond to customer needs quickly and timely. Besides, through long-term strategic cooperation with well-known local distributors in Australia, Antaisolar's market share continues to rise and becomes the first brand in the household and industrial PV bracket market in Australia.Through two days of efficient communication, Antaisolar's team members has demonstrated the high-quality and easy-to-install products certified with Australia AS/NZS, and also strengthens the customer's recognition in the manufacturing advantages of Antai's complete industrial chain.