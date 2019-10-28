Review Antaisolar at All-energy Australia 2019
During 23-24, October, All Energy 2019 was held in Melbourne. In connection with industrial and commercial roof and large scale solar plant in Australia, Antaisolar showcased a full range of solar racking solution for metal roof, tile roof and large-scale ground solar projects, which is highly adapted to local market demand for C&I solar application.
Through two days of efficient communication, Antaisolar's team members has demonstrated the high-quality and easy-to-install products certified with Australia AS/NZS, and also strengthens the customer's recognition in the manufacturing advantages of Antai's complete industrial chain.
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2â„¢ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.