Review Antaisolar at All-energy Australia 2019

Visit https://www.antaisolar.com/review-antaisolar-at-all-energy-australia-2019_n240 for further information

During 23-24, October, All Energy 2019 was held in Melbourne. In connection with industrial and commercial roof and large scale solar plant in Australia, Antaisolar showcased a full range of solar racking solution for metal roof, tile roof and large-scale ground solar projects, which is highly adapted to local market demand for C&I solar application.

10/28/19, 05:42 AM | Solar & Wind


As the second largest export market, Antaisolar attaches great importance to the deep development and localized service in Australian market. At present, Antaisolar has set up a branch in Australia with resident staff so that can respond to customer needs quickly and timely. Besides, through long-term strategic cooperation with well-known local distributors in Australia, Antaisolar's market share continues to rise and becomes the first brand in the household and industrial PV bracket market in Australia.

Through two days of efficient communication, Antaisolar's team members has demonstrated the high-quality and easy-to-install products certified with Australia AS/NZS, and also strengthens the customer's recognition in the manufacturing advantages of Antai's complete industrial chain.

10/28/19, 05:42 AM | Solar & Wind
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2â„¢ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.
More Products
Feature Your Product