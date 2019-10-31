Five year contract marks milestone for Natural Power and E.ON

Natural Power first delivered operational support to E.ON (formerly Powergen) in 2002 at the 24-turbine Bowbeat Wind Farm in the Scottish Borders, which at that time was Scotland's most powerful wind farm.



Alistair Parlett, Natural Power's Head of Asset Management UK, has been involved from the very early stages of the relationship having joined Natural Power in 2003 as site manager for Bowbeat. He said: "Our longstanding relationship is underpinned by our shared focus on safety, a collaborative approach to project delivery and our ability to work alongside E.ON's business to support the self-performing approach to site management that has been adopted in recent years."Throughout the past 16 years, Natural Power has continued to provide services to E.ON. Today, the portfolio of wind farm sites being supported has grown to 13 (>250MW) and still includes Bowbeat along with Out Newton, Stag's Holt, Rosehall, Camster, Tween Bridge, Great Eppleton, Butterwick Moor, Haswell Moor, High Volts, Holmside, Harehill, and Deucheran Hill.Services currently comprise the provision of field staff that are trained and authorised under the E.ON safety rules (electrical and mechanical) in support of HV operations and maintenance, including 24/7 standby, first response to HV system alarms and events, HV switching, and the application of the safety rules to planned and reactive maintenance activities. Natural Power's 24/7 control room â€˜ControlCentre' provides a primary point of contact for E.ON and other stakeholders.James Norris, Contracts & Relationship Manager at E.ON, said: "I have been the Contracts Performance & Relationship Manager working with Natural Power for the last ten years, and can honestly say it is a business partner of choice that always goes above and beyond in terms of contract performance and being flexible in supporting our business at very short notice. Even though we moved away from our site management agreement a few years ago and decided to go "in house", Natural Power's engagement in performance standards did not drop, and we look forward to continuing our relationship going forward."E.ON is supported by a team of 18 Natural Power field staff through regional teams in south England, north east England, central Scotland, and north Scotland. The team is led by Phil Martin, Area Manager for North-East England, who joined Natural Power in 2004 to support the growing E.ON portfolio.Additionally, both Alistair and Phil provided HV support to E.ON during the construction of Robin Rigg offshore wind farm during 2009/2010.Find out more about Natural Power's asset management services here https://www.naturalpower.com/project-phase/operations/