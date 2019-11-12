Intersolar North America to Debut Solar Games Competition in San Diego

Intersolar North America, the first major solar + energy storage event of 2020, today announced the launch of an innovative, real-time competition for solar and energy storage installers called the Solar Games. Applications to compete are open now through December 20, 2019, and interested teams can submit their information through this online form.



Set to debut at Intersolar North America from February 4-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, the Solar Games is a four-person, eight-team bracketed competition with the objective of building a residential rooftop solar-plus-storage system. Teams will be judged on a point system for quality, safety, and speed live on the Expo Hall floor during all three days of the expo and conference. The championship-round winner will be named the first-ever Solar Games Champion.Comradery, technique, and focus will be on display as teams compete in a stadium setting with two rooftops and power panels simulating a residential installation. Teams will be tasked with installing the main product components of a solar + storage system: solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Install teams will have 30 days in advance to familiarize themselves with the products."The Solar Games gives teams a chance to display the critical skills and rooftop management so important for both a successful installation as well as the solar industry's continued improvement and advancement," said Wes Doane, Event Director for Intersolar North America. "Between the tremendous support from our partners and enthusiasm of our focus groups, we're confident that the Solar Games' debut will bring fresh energy and excitement to the expo hall floor."The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) will assist in the selection of the competition's judges. Revision Energy, a Maine-based regional solar company that installed Diversified Communications' (Intersolar North America's parent company) 1.5MW solar farm, will serve as technical advisor.Eight teams will be selected to compete. Small and national install players, as well as teams sponsored by distributors and manufacturers, are encouraged to apply for participation."Everyone participating in the competition will be a winner—and at the same time, will highlight why this critical position within a solar company is among the fastest growing jobs in North America," said Doane.The Solar Games Champion will be awarded a top prize and be guaranteed a slot in the 2021 competition—in addition to bragging rights as the 2020 champion.About Intersolar North AmericaIntersolar North America 2020 takes place February 4-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, and projects 10,000 attendees and 250+ exhibitors. The conference and exhibition program will feature 24 sessions and 10 educational workshops in addition to the NABCEP training sessions. For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: www.intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com/