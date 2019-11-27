Intersolar Mexico 2020

Intersolar Mexico sits at the cross-section of photovoltaics, solar heating & cooling technologies, and energy storage. The event serves as the industry's go-to source for invaluable technology trends and premier B2B contacts in the promising Mexican solar market. In its second edition from September 8-10, Intersolar Mexico together with the co-located THE GREEN EXPOÂ® and AQUATECH will move to a new venue - Centro Citibanamex.

Intersolar Mexico serves as the industry's go-to source for invaluable technology trends and premier B2B contacts in the promising Mexican solar market. After its debut in 2019, Intersolar together with the co-located THE GREEN EXPOÂ® and AQUATECH will move to a new venue in 2020: Centro Citibanamex. At the new venue, Intersolar Mexico is expected to triple in terms of size in comparison to its premiere event at Pepsi Center in 2019! Intersolar Mexico sits at the cross-section of photovoltaics, solar heating & cooling technologies, and energy storage. Together, the co-located events are the largest gathering of professionals in Mexico for international manufacturers and distributors looking to meet regional buyers in the fields of solar, renewable energy and cleantech. 300 exhibitors and 13,500 visitors from over 35 countries are expected to participate in 2020.



More Headlines Articles

Date: September 8-10, 2020Location: Centro Citibanamex, Mexico CityAreas of Focus: Photovoltaics I Solar Heating & Cooling I Energy Storage