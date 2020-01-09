Entries open: International innovation prizes for the new energy world

Pforzheim/Munich, January 9, 2020: From January 1 to March 31, 2020, market leaders, SMEs, start-ups and project owners are all invited to submit their pioneering ideas and projects for the most important innovation prizes in the energy industry - The smarter E AWARD, Intersolar AWARD and ees AWARD.



"New innovations are critical in driving the transition towards smart and sustainable infrastructure in the energy industry," emphasize the award initiators Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion, and Daniel Strowitzki, CEO of FWTM Freiburg. "For over 10 years, we have aimed to honor the people behind these innovations on a very public platform. And this year, we will once again recognize the leaders in the field of renewable energy."All eyes on the industry's finestTo ensure maximum visibility, the AWARD Ceremony will be held on June 17, 2020, at Europe's largest platform for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe, where 1,450 exhibitors and more than 50,000 visitors are expected. AWARD Finalists and Winners will not only benefit from the media impact and reach of the ceremony, they will also enjoy an attractive marketing package featuring numerous press releases, advertising materials and social media attention. In addition, each finalist and winner will have the opportunity to present their company as a technology leader at the global exhibition forums under The smarter E and its four energy exhibitions Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power in Europe, South America, Mexico and India. Of course, winning an award is more than just a PR opportunity, it is also a form of acknowledgement and recognition. "We worked so much for this project. And this is the right end to a right project," says Andreas Boes, Business Development Manager for Latin America & Brazil at Siemens, who accepted an award for a hybrid power plant on the Galapagos island of Isabela in 2019 together with his colleague Sajjad Khan. Dr. Benedikt Ortmann, CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects, raves, "Winning The smarter E AWARD 2019 for our subsidy-free project Don Rodrigo was a major confirmation for us that we are on the right path."3 AWARDs - 4 categoriesFrom electricity and heat generation to storage to the distribution of renewable energy - The smarter E, Intersolar and ees AWARD in the four categories of Outstanding Projects, Smart Renewable Energy, Photovoltaics and Electrical Energy Storage honor especially innovative solutions and projects. AWARD Winners are selected by an independent international jury made up of experts from business, research and media. Applications in the areas of solar, storage, e-mobility and energy management are submitted online and will be evaluated based on their degree of innovation and safety standard as well as their economic, environmental and technical benefits, and even their uniqueness.THE SMARTER E AWARDThe smarter E AWARD recognizes solutions that draw on renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization to intelligently connect all aspects of energy in the electricity, heating and transportation sectors. While the category of Outstanding Projects honors completed projects in the areas of solar, storage, e-mobility and energy management, the Smart Renewable Energy category shines a spotlight on concepts and products in the areas of sector coupling, Power-to-X, digitalization and grid infrastructure.INTERSOLAR AWARDThe solar industry's flagship award, the Intersolar AWARD, honors companies in the category of Photovoltaics that are setting the future trends in the industry with innovations such as high- performance solar modules, cutting-edge cell technologies, enhanced inverters or unique substructures.EES AWARDThe ees AWARD celebrates products and solutions that are already contributing to a smart, sustainable and cost-effective energy supply, be it through mobile or stationary battery and energy storage technology, components for energy storage systems or battery production technologies.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHFurther information on the awards and the conditions of participation can be found here:www.TheSmarterE-award.comwww.intersolar-award.comwww.ees-award.comAbout The smarter EThe smarter E, the global innovation hub for new energy solutions, provides a platform for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Decentralization and digitalization are changing the face of the energy world for good, and the steady rise in electricity from volatile and renewable sources requires new concepts and solutions for generating, storing, distributing and using energy efficiently. The smarter E unites exhibitions and conferences on four continents that take an in-depth look at these topics.Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Since being founded 28 years ago, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform in the global solar industry.ees is the leading exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and the industry platform for suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and professional users of stationary energy storage solutions and battery systems along the entire supply chain.Power2Drive, the international exhibition series for e-mobility and smart charging, reflects the opportunities and the necessity of the energy transition in the transportation sector. The focus is on traction batteries for electric vehicles as well as infrastructure solutions and technologies for clean mobility.EM-Power, the international exhibition series for intelligent energy use, management and infrastructure, shines a spotlight on professional energy customers - with their demand for efficient energy technologies, intelligent control systems and energy savings - and presents energy management solutions for buildings, the grid and supply.For more information on The smarter E, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.com