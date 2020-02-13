Intersolar North America Welcomes Thousands of Attendees at First Year in San Diego

Intersolar North America (#isna2020), the first major solar + storage event of 2020, united industry leaders, policymakers, and trailblazers across the solar, storage, and e-mobility industries at the San Diego Convention Center last week. The three-day event featured expo hall activities, the first-ever Solar Games live installer competition, NABCEP-approved continuing education training, a conference program offering 25+ educational sessions, and numerous networking opportunities.



The #isna2020 conference program centered around the cross-sector approach to the clean energy transition and prioritized facilitating collaboration. The theme continued onto the expo floor, which showcased a range of solar, storage, and e-mobility technologies, featured dynamic presentations of key trends and obstacles, and incorporated storage into the Solar Games solar installation competition.Keynote speakers David Hochschild, Chair of the California Energy Commission, and Danny Kennedy, solar energy pioneer and Chief Energy Officer of New Energy Nexus, emphasized cross-industry collaboration and convergence in their opening remarks. Acknowledging the turn of a new decade, they offered a bold and optimistic take on the future of solar + storage technologies. Hochschild discussed California's progress toward achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2045 as a case study for states that have set renewable energy standards. Kennedy illustrated the importance of innovation, asserting that more entrepreneurs, business owners, and manufacturers are needed not only to create, deploy, and support existing technologies, but also to imagine new ways to expand solutions."It's increasingly important for the energy industry to work across verticals," said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America. "We feel strongly that events can be a catalyst for new business opportunities at the intersections of the solar, storage, and e-mobility industries."Sol-Up Wins First-Ever Solar Games CompetitionSullivan Solar Power, SunKey Energy, and Sol-Up competed in the debut Solar Games installer competition, building solar + storage residential rooftop systems live on the #isna2020 expo floor. After three rounds, Las Vegas-based Sol-Up was named the Solar Games Champion and awarded a $5,000 cash prize in addition to NABCEP 2020 Continuing Education Conference tickets, Solar Energy International training, and more. Many of the components from the completed installations were donated to Twende Solar, a non-profit organization that will incorporate the systems into a larger solar project for a children's home in Peru and other projects."The first annual Solar Games was a huge success," said Jeff Myles, Marketing Manager at Rolls Battery Engineering, a sponsor for the event. "The live competition was a fun, dynamic way to showcase the ‘boots on the roof' of our industry, as well as the number of innovative technologies at play. We look forward to returning in 2021 and contributing again as a product sponsor."Save the DateNext year, Intersolar North America heads to the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA January 12-14 for #isna2021.About Intersolar North AmericaImmerse yourself in the next era of energy at Intersolar North America. With best-in-class conference programming, special exhibits and pavilions, and the Solar Games installer competition, it showcases the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets. For more information on Intersolar North America, please visit: www.intersolar.us.About Diversified CommunicationsDiversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.