THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2020 IS CANCELED

Munich/Pforzheim, March 31, 2020 - The smarter E Europe and its four energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, Power2Drive Europe, ees Europe and EM-Power will not take place this year. On account of the increasing spread of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) worldwide and in response to recommendations from the German federal government as well as the Bavarian state government, the organizers have decided to cancel the exhibitions and the accompanying conferences originally set to take place from June 16-19, 2020. The smarter E Europe will take place again from June 9-11, 2021.



More Headlines Articles

The organizers Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG have decided to cancel the events for 2020 and hold them again in June 2021. The decision was made in close coordination with the registered exhibitors and the international industry associations."The health of the exhibitors, visitors and employees as well as the general public takes top priority for us. The smarter E Europe is a large international event with approximately 1,400 exhibitors from 45 countries and 50,000 visitors from over 160 countries. Under the prevailing circumstances, it would be impossible to organize such an international exhibition without critical complications. It was important for us to ensure that participants were notified as early as possible so they could plan accordingly," Daniel Strowitzki, Managing Director of FWTM GmbH & Co. KG, remarked on the decision.Virtual AWARD CeremonyAs of now, the organizers are working hard to determine which parts of the exhibition and conference program can be reproduced online. The smarter E AWARDs, Intersolar AWARDs and ees AWARDs will be presented to the winners online in order to honor the industry's innovations on an international stage despite current developments. Over the course of the year, there will also be other ways for industry professionals and anyone else who is interested to stay abreast of relevant topics, products and technologies in the world of renewable energy and share knowledge and ideas."The current situation is challenging for all of us - exhibitors, visitors, conference participants, speakers, sponsors and organizers alike. In times like these, it is important to stick together and to keep our eyes on the future of all of the industries and stakeholders involved as well as our shared goal of a future-oriented energy supply," says Markus Elsässer, CEO of Solar Promotion GmbH.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHThe smarter E Europe, which encompasses the four individual exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power, will take place from June 9-11, 2021, at Messe München.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.de/enThe smarter E EuropeThe smarter E Europe is the continent's largest innovation hub for the energy industry for events and topics that drive the new energy world. Renewable energy, decentralization and digitalization are bringing lasting changes to the modern energy world. Ensuring a secure and sustainable energy supply around the clock in the future requires cross-sector and intelligently connected concepts and solutions. Under the motto "Creating the new energy world," The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions and conferences that take an in-depth look at the efficient generation, storage, distribution and use of energy.Intersolar Europe: The world's leading exhibition and most important meeting point for the solar industry and its partners. It has been dedicated to solar energy for over 29 years and focuses on the areas of photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants and solutions for integrating renewable energies.ees Europe: Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, which presents the entire value-added chain of innovative battery and energy storage technologies.Power2Drive Europe: The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, which presents charging solutions and technologies for electric vehicles and reflects the interaction between electric vehicles and a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy supply.EM-Power: The exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings. It puts professional energy customers and prosumers - with their demand for renewable and efficient energy technologies, intelligent energy management systems and energy services - center stage.For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: http://www.thesmartere.de/enThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).