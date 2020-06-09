Panasonic and Span Announce Intuitive Home Energy Management Solution for Battery Backup

NEWARK, N.J. (June 9, 2020) - Panasonic today announced a new strategic alliance with Span to deliver a combined energy storage and management offering that will give homeowners a new level of control over their battery backup power with intuitive energy management for the entire home.



Span is a smart panel innovator and maker of the Span Smart Panel designed to replace the traditional electrical panel with more intuitive, customizable controls. When paired with EverVoltTM, Panasonic's residential home energy storage solution, consumers gain more control over battery backup power and access to simple whole-home energy management, powered by Panasonic's leading battery technology."Panasonic is thrilled to work with Span to bring homeowners more control, customization and visibility over their home energy reserves and expenditures," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "Alongside increased demand for versatile, reliable and efficient residential home energy storage, customers tell us they want more control over how their energy is allocated within the home. Together, Span and Panasonic are answering that call."Panasonic EverVolt is designed with customization in mind. Available in AC- and DC-coupled versions, EverVolt supports existing or new solar systems, offering a flexible solution optimized for homeowners' energy needs and budgets. In addition, the system can be scaled down to as little as 11.4kWh of energy storage or expanded to 34.2kWh and comes equipped with advanced software and a user-friendly app for homeowners. It is backed by a 10-year product and performance warranty, one of the best in its class for homeowners. The Panasonic engineered storage system is compatible with any solar system or inverter and can be tailored to a homeowner's individual needs.Span's Smart Panel provides flexibility and customization that traditional electrical panels do not, putting monitoring and control for 32 circuits in the palm of the user's hand via smartphone. When the power goes out, the Smart Panel isolates the house and empowers the customer to control the loads that are most important to maintain power, as well as provides visibility into back-up time and built-in intelligence that optimizes power depending on homeowners' needs. In addition to providing extraordinary flexibility and control for homeowners, pairing the EverVolt with Span streamlines the battery installation and labor by reducing the total number of components needed. Span's panel removes the need for a separately installed critical loads panel since it allows customers to dynamically choose backed up loads from the app rather than a physically wired and limited critical loads panel. Span's panel also includes a grid disconnect, autotransformer, communications gateway, and monitoring for home energy, which are normally separately installed components that take up wall real estate and require higher labor to install and connect."Panasonic is one of the most trusted and recognized brands in home appliances, consumer electronics, and solar," says said Span CEO and founder, Arch Rao. "Now that they are bringing a home battery solution to market with EverVolt, we're incredibly excited to work with them to deliver a stronger solution to market that centers on the customer experience."Both companies will offer this combined solution to installers and homeowners who are seeking better solutions for energy management or battery backup this year. Because each homeowners' needs are different, the Smart Panel can be purchased as an add-on to an existing solar system or bundled together with a new solar installation.Interested installers and homeowners can learn more by getting in touch with Panasonic or Span.For more information about Panasonic residential solar technology and to contact the company, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar. To learn more about the integrated solution, visit https://www.span.io/panasonic-evervolt.###About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us/ and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.About Span.IO, Inc.Span is advancing the future of distributed clean energy with a smart panel that delivers an intuitive interface to the home. The Span panel replaces the standard electrical panel, providing transformative transparency and control over energy use and enabling customers to easily adopt solar, storage, electric vehicles, and other clean energy technologies. Span is backed by leading investors in the clean energy space. To learn more, visit www.span.io.