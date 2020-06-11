Green Lantern Solar Welcomes Energy Law Intern Zach Berger

Berger is working toward his Juris Doctor and Master of Energy Regulation & Law from VLS. He is a 2015 graduate of the University of Vermont. Berger has long been an environmental advocate, having worked for several years with the Vermont Public Interest Group (VPIRG) in Montpelier and Burlington, including the role of Research & Outreach Coordinator, Organizing Fellow, and canvasser.



"We are excited to have Zach join our team for the summer," said Green Lantern General Counsel David Carpenter, who also co-chairs the Renewable Energy Vermont Policy & Legislative Committee. "There is no shortage of interesting and timely legal issues in this field, and I expect Zach will have a rewarding and challenging experience."Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont based renewable energy development and construction company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.www.GreenLanternSolar.com802-244-1658