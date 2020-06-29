Encore Renewable Energy Announces Promotions

Encore Renewable Energy, a leading commercial renewable energy company, is pleased to announce the following promotions. Blake Sturcke is now President and Chief Financial Officer and Jesse Stowell is now the Chief Commercial Officer.



Chad Farrell, Encore's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said "As we move forward as a company during these challenging times, I can't think of better team members to lead our efforts than Blake and Jesse. The team we've built at Encore continues to deliver above and beyond in support of our mission to revitalize communities and create a cleaner, brighter future powered by renewable energy for all. In their new roles, I am confident Blake and Jesse will continue to lead Encore with compassion, integrity and a strong sense of purpose, which will allow Encore to continue to grow and thrive even amidst all of the current uncertainty in our world."Blake Sturcke was promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer. In the new role as President, Blake will have responsibility for the Company's overall operating activities as well as strategy, corporate development and M&A. In addition, Blake will oversee a number of general management functions including accounting, human resources, and IT. As CFO, Blake's will continue to spearhead all of the Company's project and corporate finance activities. He was recently recognized as the Northeast Clean Energy CFO of the Year 2020 by Acquisition International. Prior to joining Encore in 2015, Blake co-founded Turning Earth, a leading company within the organics recycling and waste-to-energy sector. Blake began his career at Morgan Stanley where he held a succession of positions, including leadership roles in the firm's Investment Banking Division in New York, Hong Kong and India.Jesse Stowell was promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Jesse joined Encore in 2016 as Director of Business Development and was promoted in early 2019 to Vice President of Business Development. In his new role, Jesse will continue to advance strategic business partnerships, grow our project development pipeline and lead our work in the emerging energy storage market. Jesse has worked in the renewable energy industry for over 18 years. Prior to joining Encore, Jesse was a Regional Sales Manager for SunEdison where he focused on the origination and early development of solar projects throughout various markets in the Northeastern U.S. Jesse has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science from Duke University.###About Encore Renewable EnergyEncore Renewable Energy is a Burlington, Vermont-based leader in commercial renewableenergy with a proven track record in solar development from concept to completion. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, their team specializes in the design, development, financing, permitting, and construction of solar and energy storage projects on landfills, brownfields, rooftops and carports. As a values-led company, Encore is committed to revitalizing communities and creating a cleaner, brighter future for all. For more information about Encore, please visit www.encorerenewableenergy.com.