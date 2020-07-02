Citadel Roofing & Solar Introduces Home Generator Products

Citadel Roofing & Solarâ€”a leading California installer of solar energy systems, energy storage systems and roofs for homeowners and homebuildersâ€”is now selling and installing home generators for residential power outage protection, Executive Vice President Aaron Nitzkin announced today.



Generators can be mixed and matched with other Citadel energy products to provide backup electricity during a utility power outage:â€¢ Generators can be installed on a standalone basis to power some or all of a home's circuits.â€¢ The Storage+Generator package gives homeowners two emergency power sources: the energy storage system with batteries charged from the grid or other source and the generator.â€¢ The Solar+Storage+Generator package provides the same backup options as the Storage+Generator package but the energy storage system is charged by solar power."Californians are increasingly seeking power outage protection, partly because they're exasperated with the utilities' rolling blackouts during wildfire season. With the National Interagency Fire Center predicting an even worse wildfire season than last year, there is no relief in sight on that score," Nitzkin said."In addition, people are requesting power outage protection simply because they know such products are available now. For example, our Storage+Generator option wasn't even a concept a few years ago, but we expect it to be popular among homeowners who want two options for backup power," Nitzkin added.Generators and energy storage systems are often configured to power the most important electrical circuits in a home like home office equipment, the refrigerator and some lighting. But some homeowners opt for larger configurations that can power all of their homes' needs."People no longer have to compromise and settle for a modified lifestyle during a utility outage if they don't want to. With our largest standalone generator or one of our packages, most homeowners can enjoy all the comforts of home during a blackout," Nitzkin said.Citadel sells and installs Guardian home backup generators from Generac, the market-leading brand known for quality and reliability. The company offers Generac's 10-kilowatt (kW) and 22-kW models, which can run on natural gas or propane. The 22-kW model is the largest air-cooled home standby generator available and can often power the entire home.About Generac ProductsGenerac's home generator products are significantly quieter than other brands while consuming less fuel. User-friendly features include multilingual LCD display to monitor battery status and track maintenance intervals, Mobile LinkTM Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor the system's status from anywhere in the world, a five-year limited warranty and 24/7/365 customer support.Engineered and assembled in the U.S., the generators feature best-in-class True PowerTM Technology, Reliable G-ForceTM Engines which require less routine maintenance, and tough, durable, corrosion-resistant, all-aluminum enclosures with a RhinoCoatTM finish that is ideal for any weather.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is one of California's premier roofing and solar installers. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, residential homebuilders (single-family and multi-family) and commercial building owners. It is one of the only installers in California that specializes in both roofing and solar installations, and that maintains its own field staff to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville, with regional offices in Roseville, Davis, Valencia and Santa Rosa. For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com.