TRENDS AND TECHNOLOGIES AT THE FIRST INTERSOLAR INNOVATION DAY

Pforzheim, July 9, 2020 - The global innovation hub The smarter E is once again concentrating its efforts on sharing information on energy industry topics and providing a networking opportunity for global industry players - now with a number of additional digital formats. The first ever Intersolar Innovation Day will take place on July 15 and 16, 2020. This two-day online event is geared toward any and all innovation and solar energy enthusiasts. Attendees of the first Intersolar Innovation Day 2020 can look forward to learning about the latest technologies in the global solar industry, hearing from top-level speakers and viewing product presentations. Plus, they will be able to take advantage of networking opportunities with company representatives and solar experts.



More Headlines Articles

In addition to the many trends in solar cells, modules and systems, the first Intersolar Innovation Day will shine a spotlight on inverters. Around 30 Intersolar exhibitors of note will show what the industry's broad spectrum has to offer. They will present their innovative products and solutions for the integration of renewable energies to an international audience as well as the attendees of their virtual booths at the event's expo area.Michael Schmela, Executive Advisor, Head of Market Intelligence and Member of the Leadership Team at SolarPower Europe will open the first day of the online event with his keynote speech "Innovating the Solar Decade". The second day will commence with the keynote speech "The Smart Combination of System Solutions" delivered by David Wedepohl, Managing Director International Affairs at the German Solar Association (BSW-Solar). The keynote speeches will be followed by the presentations from the participating companies in two parallel sessions per day as well as by an interactive Business Lunch Expert Talk.For further information, or to register free of charge, please visit The smarter E website. The Intersolar Innovation Day will be held in English.The following companies will be participating in the first Intersolar Innovation Dayâ€¢ BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbHâ€¢ Canadian Solar EMEA GmbHâ€¢ Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V.â€¢ FIMER S.p.A.â€¢ First Solar GmbHâ€¢ Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.â€¢ IBC Solar AGâ€¢ Ingeteam Power Technology, S.A.â€¢ Jiangsu GoodWe Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd.â€¢ Krannich Group GmbHâ€¢ Maitian Energy Co., Ltd. Wuxi Branch (FoxESS)â€¢ Mounting Systems GmbHâ€¢ Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Co., Ltd (Solis)â€¢ Risen Energy Co., Ltd.â€¢ Shenzhen Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.â€¢ Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co., Ltdâ€¢ SMA Solar Technology AGâ€¢ Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.â€¢ Sunrise Energy Co., Ltdâ€¢ TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd.â€¢ Trina Solar Co., Ltd.â€¢ Wuxi Suntech Power Co., LtdImage source: Â© Solar Promotion GmbHIntersolar Europe and the parallel exhibitions ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe will all take place from June 9-11, 2021, as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe at Messe MÃ¼nchen.For more information, please visit:www.intersolar.de/enwww.TheSmarterE.de/enIntersolar EuropeIntersolar Europe is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, taking place annually at Messe MÃ¼nchen in Munich, Germany. Under the motto "Connecting solar business," it brings together people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in our energy supply.Intersolar Europe focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Since being founded, it has become the most important industry meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and service providers in the global solar industry. The accompanying conference consolidates selected exhibition topics and showcases international markets, large-scale power plants, financing, and pioneering technologies.With nearly 30 years of experience, Intersolar has the unique ability to bring together members of the solar industry from across the world's most influential markets. Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, San Francisco, Mumbai, Bangalore, Mexico City, SÃ£o Paulo, and Dubai. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing solar markets worldwide.Ees Europe, the continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, will take place in parallel to Intersolar Europe in 2021. The two exhibitions are complemented by Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe. Power2Drive Europe is an international exhibition dedicated to charging infrastructure and e-mobility. EM-Power Europe is the international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutions. All four exhibitions are held at The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for new energy solutions.For more information on Intersolar Europe, please visit: www.intersolar.de/en.