Surprise Announcement from Utilities on Energy Imbalance Market Ignores Stakeholder Input

WASHINGTON, D.C. â€” Following is a statement from Katherine Gensler, vice president of regulatory affairs of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on the energy imbalance market news from Southeastern utilities:



"News of a regional energy imbalance market in the Southeast raises more questions than answers. More competition in the electricity sector is inherently good for ratepayers and the economy, but it's not truly competition if vertically-integrated utilities can continue exercising their monopoly power. As details emerge, policymakers must ensure that this imbalance market has the proper governance to ensure that ratepayers, generators, and participating utilities can all share the benefits."While an energy imbalance market may be the best solution for the Southeast, we should take a collaborative approach to discussing utility business model reforms, including robust stakeholder input. We cannot be in the situation where utilities ignore stakeholders and state legislators and simply announce their preferred solution. We care deeply about expanding competition, but today's news shows an alarming lack of transparency."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.