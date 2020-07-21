Citadel Roofing & Solar Opens Fresno Office to Serve Central Valley Homeowners & Builders

Citadel Roofing & Solar has opened an office in Fresno, Calif., to meet the growing demand for its solar and energy storage products from Central Valley homeowners and homebuilders, Executive Vice President Aaron Nitzkin announced today.



More Headlines Articles

"We chose Fresno for our new office because of the big increase in demand from homeowners and homebuilders here, for both solar energy systems and energy storage systems. Solar energy has of course been wildly popular with California homeowners for some years now, while only some of our homebuilder partners were installing solar as part of their new construction projects. But since the state of California began requiring solar energy systems on most new homes built after January 1, 2020, homebuilder demand for solar partners has jumped. Our Fresno office will help us serve those local homebuilder partners," Nitzkin said.Citadel is the solar partner for many Fresno-area homebuilders including Bonadelle Neighborhoods and Granville Homes."Bonadelle Neighborhoods is extremely excited to welcome Citadel to Fresno with the opening of their new office. Citadel is a reliable trade partner that ensures Bonadelle Neighborhoods is building value for generations with their quality craftsmanship on every project," said Bonadelle Neighborhoods Chief Executive Officer John A. Bonadelle."Granville Homes has developed a great relationship with Citadel Roofing & Solar, and we have been consistently pleased with their service, communication and adherence to our construction timelines. We are so glad to hear that they will now be located right here in our backyard," said Granville Homes Customer Care Manager Ashlee Perritte."The Fresno office will also help us serve homeowners and builders who want energy storage systems, which store electricity in batteries and provide backup power during utility outages. Storage has become very popular in the past two years due to frequent utility power outages," Nitzkin said.The Fresno office is located at 744 P Street, Suite 304. The phone number is 559-234-3097.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is one of California's premier roofing and solar installers. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, residential homebuilders (single-family and multi-family) and commercial building owners. It is one of the only installers in California that specializes in both roofing and solar installations, and that maintains its own field staff to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. In addition to solar energy systems and roofs, Citadel installs solar energy storage systems and home generators. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville and regional offices in Roseville, Davis, Santa Rosa, Fresno and Valencia. For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com.