Case study about the ground mounting solution applied in undulating terrain

Visit https://www.antaisolar.com/case-study-about-the-ground-mounting-solution-applied-in-sloping-area_n286 for further information

The recently completed solar farm located in Gifu Prefecture , Japan, capacity of 1242KW, utilized Antaisolar aluminum ground mounting system. As it's shown from the on-site pictures, solar racking provided to cope with the undulating terrain and maximize the solar panels layout.

07/22/20, 05:39 AM | Solar & Wind


After the comprehensive analysis of terrain conditions, Antaisolar offered the ground solar racking featuring at E-W and N-S direction adjustable. E-W direction is adjusted by connector on the post and flexible post height allows N-S direction adjustment. Light but strong aluminum rails and supporting beam, fully aesthetic appearance , the ground mounting system facilitate the installation by its pre-assembled design and turn out to be the best choice for mounting on sloping area.


With the rich experience of complicated ground solar projects in Japan, ranging from commercial to utility scale project or even high snow load, Antaisolar can offer different solar racking solution based on site condition and has been highly recognized by clients through the test of time.

07/22/20, 05:39 AM | Solar & Wind
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.
More Products
Feature Your Product