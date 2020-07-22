Case study about the ground mounting solution applied in undulating terrain
The recently completed solar farm located in Gifu Prefecture , Japan, capacity of 1242KW, utilized Antaisolar aluminum ground mounting system. As it's shown from the on-site pictures, solar racking provided to cope with the undulating terrain and maximize the solar panels layout.
With the rich experience of complicated ground solar projects in Japan, ranging from commercial to utility scale project or even high snow load, Antaisolar can offer different solar racking solution based on site condition and has been highly recognized by clients through the test of time.
