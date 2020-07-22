Case study about the ground mounting solution applied in undulating terrain





More Headlines Articles

After the comprehensive analysis of terrain conditions, Antaisolar offered the ground solar racking featuring at E-W and N-S direction adjustable. E-W direction is adjusted by connector on the post and flexible post height allows N-S direction adjustment. Light but strong aluminum rails and supporting beam, fully aesthetic appearance , the ground mounting system facilitate the installation by its pre-assembled design and turn out to be the best choice for mounting on sloping area.With the rich experience of complicated ground solar projects in Japan, ranging from commercial to utility scale project or even high snow load, Antaisolar can offer different solar racking solution based on site condition and has been highly recognized by clients through the test of time.