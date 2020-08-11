SMA America Showcases Utility Storage Solutions at Virtual ESA Conference & Expo

SMA Solar Technology is pleased to join industry leaders at the ESA Energy Storage Annual Virtual Conference & Expo hosted online August 24-27, 2020.



As energy storage continues to gain market share in the United States, SMA is ready to showcase energy solutions in a virtual format. Video content and downloadable materials will be available in the SMA America booth on the conference website. The company will also have experts on hand virtually to discuss its solutions for integrating renewable energy into the grid as well as technologies for advanced grid support. Information will be featured about the company's flexible service solutions for asset management, spanning from spare parts supply to preventative maintenance, plant-wide O&M and repowering solutions. With the simple click of a button, virtual attendees can initiate a conversation.This year at ESA, SMA will collaborate with Dynapower, an industry leader in creating power electronics solutions. SMA and Dynapower will showcase several collaborations, including technology for both AC and DC coupled storage applications. Additionally, SMA will participate in a virtual education session with Dynapower to break down the merits of PV + storage solutions utilizing SMA's Sunny Highpower PEAK3."Our team is excited and well-prepared to share expertise and information in this virtual format," said Charles Ellis, vice president of sales with SMA America. "Our depth of experience with storage means we can provide highly customized solutions related to integrated storage, especially in the utility space."The SMA team will have sales and technical experts available by request to discuss key applications. As industrial-scale energy storage solutions have matured, utility-scale power plants can benefit from services that provide generation capacity and support grid stability. Attuned to that, SMA offers industry-leading technology for AC and DC coupled solutions to address both use cases.SMA is a technical authority on storage and has long recognized that battery storage is essential to transforming to a fully decentralized energy supply based on renewable energy. Conference attendees who visit the SMA booth can learn more about SMA's Sunny Central Storage solution, the Sunny Central DC coupled storage solution and the SMA DC-DC converter.To learn more about SMA large-scale storage solutions, please visit:https://www.sma-america.com/industrial-systems/large-scale-storage-solutions.html