Offshore hire for Natural Power in Ireland

He joins from The Renewables Consulting Group and prior to that was Offshore Engineering Manager for SSE Renewables UK where he led technical teams including, C&I, turbines, electrical and resource analysis/ metocean for the development phase of round three and four projects.



Seán Manley, Country Director for Natural Power Ireland, said: "Offshore wind will play a crucial role in Ireland achieving 70% renewable electricity by 2030 and the recently agreed programme for government energy sets an ambitious target of 5GW of offshore wind by 2030. We are supporting clients on offshore wind projects in Ireland and throughout Europe, and must ensure our team reflects this opportunity. We are delighted to welcome John on board. His skills and experience undoubtedly complement our existing offshore offering, and ensures we are in a strong position to support the anticipated growth in this sector."John, who has a master's degree in energy management, is a power generation engineer and project management professional with more than 22 years' experience in managing the design, quality, commissioning and construction of power generation projects in many markets around the world. He has successfully led the development and engineering teams delivering large infrastructural power generation projects across many sectors of the power industry, including offshore wind, bulk energy storage, Green Hydrogen, fuel unloading and marine operations, combine cycle gas turbine commission management, and floating solar development.Earlier this year, Natural Power also appointed Rick Campbell as Head of Offshore to lead the development of the offshore business and explore new opportunities both within the UK and internationally. He was also joined by Erlend Christiansen as Offshore Consents Lead in Ireland.John is based at Natural Power's Dublin office and can be reached on johncr@naturalpower.com