Offshore hire for Natural Power in Ireland
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed John Crowley as Principal Offshore Engineer based in the Dublin office.
He joins from The Renewables Consulting Group and prior to that was Offshore Engineering Manager for SSE Renewables UK where he led technical teams including, C&I, turbines, electrical and resource analysis/ metocean for the development phase of round three and four projects.
John, who has a master's degree in energy management, is a power generation engineer and project management professional with more than 22 years' experience in managing the design, quality, commissioning and construction of power generation projects in many markets around the world. He has successfully led the development and engineering teams delivering large infrastructural power generation projects across many sectors of the power industry, including offshore wind, bulk energy storage, Green Hydrogen, fuel unloading and marine operations, combine cycle gas turbine commission management, and floating solar development.
Earlier this year, Natural Power also appointed Rick Campbell as Head of Offshore to lead the development of the offshore business and explore new opportunities both within the UK and internationally. He was also joined by Erlend Christiansen as Offshore Consents Lead in Ireland.
John is based at Natural Power's Dublin office and can be reached on johncr@naturalpower.com
Featured Product
S-5!® PVKIT™ 2.0 Solar Rooftop Solutions
The concept of combining PV arrays with standing seam metal roofing is growing-for good reasons. Metal roofs have a life expectancy of more than 40 years. Shouldn't the mounting system last as long? With S-5! zero-penetration attachment technology and PVKIT 2.0, the solarized metal roof is the most sustainable system available -and without compromising roof warranties! PVKIT 2.0 is the also the best solution for attaching PV modules directly to any exposed fastener metal roof.