Generac Joins Forces with Baker Electric Home Energy on Solar and Storage Installations

Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) and Baker Electric Home Energy have teamed up to boost the U.S. residential adoption of new solar + storage with Generac's PWRcell system.



More Headlines Articles

Baker is a leading integrated home energy solutions provider and is the sixth-largest residential solar installer in Southern California. Baker's market presence and expertise in power generation, management and optimization make it an ideal partner for Generac as the company continues to advance the solar + storage market with its PWRcell integrated systems and whole-home solutions."We are excited and honored to be working with a major player in the U.S. residential solar market like Baker. They are one of the premier organizations in the U.S. and a powerhouse in California," said Russ Minick, chief marketing officer, Generac. "Together, we can bring more solar and storage to homeowners, which is needed for reliability and resiliency now more than ever with the increase in Public Safety Power Shutoff events."Ian Lochore, VP and General Manager of Baker's PV Division said, "We are excited to offer Generac PWRcell because of its innovative integrated system design, with its strong brand and reliability, as the most powerful energy storage system available in the market today."Since its introduction in 2019, Generac's PWRcell solar + storage has been the most powerful energy storage system available to homeowners seeking energy savings and backup power. Now, the Generac product availability, its capacity, and its improved performance when compared with competitors is creating new and attractive options for homeowners, including a complete whole-home power solution and the ability for outdoor installations. For more information, visit www.bakerhomeenergy.com.MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Kast | akast@punch-pr.com | 608-633-2404About GeneracGenerac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. In 1959, our founder was committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the first affordable backup generator. More than 60 years later, that dedication to innovation, durability and excellence has resulted in the company's ability to expand its industry-leading product portfolio into homes and small businesses, on job sites, and in industrial and mobile applications across the globe. Generac offers single-engine backup and prime power systems up to 2 MW and paralleled solutions up to 100 MW and uses a variety of fuel sources to support power needs for its customers. Generac hosts Power Outage Central, the definitive source of U.S. power outage data, at Generac.com/poweroutagecentral. For more information about Generac and its products and services, visit Generac.com.SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.About Baker Electric Home EnergyBuilt on over 80 years of electrical contracting expertise, San Diego-based Baker Electric Home Energy has provided home energy solutions to more than 13,000 Southern California homeowners. Known for exemplary customer service and business ethics, Baker designs, engineers and installs solar power systems and home batteries for residences across Southern California. Additionally, the company provides full heating and air conditioning services and smart home solutions.The company is a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating and has been the winner (2016, 2017,2019) or finalist (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019) for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics in the 151+ Employee Category. In addition to the regional award, Baker received the BBB's coveted International Torch Award in 2017. Baker ranked No. 14 nationally in the Top 100 Solar Residential Contractors List for Solar Power World (2020). Baker has also been ranked by the San Diego Business Journal as its No. 31 Fastest-Growing Private Company and is a four-time winner of the Angie's List Super Service Award.