EDF Renewables North America Completes Solar Project for Providence Water

EDF Renewables North America today announced the 6.652 megawatt (MWdc)/4.99 MWac, Pine Hill Solar Project is now operational. EDF Renewables developed, designed, and constructed the solar project; AEP OnSite Partners, an American Electric Power Company (NYSE: AEP), is the owner and operator; while the electricity generated is provided to Providence Water.



Located on 24 acres on Pine Hill Road in Johnston, Rhode Island, the project expects to meet 100% of the energy demands for Providence Water, while also providing significant energy cost savings. EDF Renewables was awarded the contract under a competitive process and started construction activities in November 2019."The Pine Hill Solar project is another example of Providence Water's pioneering of environmentally responsible initiatives. The project will provide long-term tax benefits to the local community as well as cost saving to rate payers," said Rod Viens, Senior Vice President, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions. "We were pleased to work in collaboration with AEP OnSite Partners to bring the project to completion during unique pandemic challenges on the construction process.""Investing in sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy is good for the bottom line of our environment and our rate payers," said Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, Chairman of the Providence Water Supply Board. "The completion of the Pine Hill solar array means that 100 percent of Providence Water's energy needs are now met by renewable energy sources. We are proud to reach this sustainability milestone that will benefit our environment while also producing an estimated $25 million in energy cost savings over the next 25 years.""We are proud to achieve commercial operations at our Pine Hill Solar project," said Joel Jansen Chief Operating Officer of AEP OnSite Partners. "We see great value in supporting Providence Water Supply Board's sustainability initiative through our commitment as a third-party owner and operator in serving clean renewable solar energy to this community."EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions is a part of EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for office buildings, load serving entities, corporates and industrials. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicle charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering.Pine Hill Solar Project Overview Videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wvIX6uXEWc&feature=youtu.beEDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.About Providence WaterProvidence Water is Rhode Island's largest water utility, providing drinking water to approximately 600,000 Rhode Islanders in more than a dozen communities through wholesale distribution. The utility has more than 75,000 direct retail customers in Providence, North Providence, Cranston, Johnston, and Smithfield.About AEP OnSite Partners:AEP OnSite Partners, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, works directly with customers, developers and government officials to deliver energy solutions based upon market knowledge, innovative application of technology and deal-structuring capabilities. AEP OnSite Partners targets opportunities in distributed solar, combined heat and power, energy storage, waste heat recovery, energy efficiency, peaking generation and other energy solutions that create value for our customers.