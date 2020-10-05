Clenergy Secures 293MW Order for EzTracker

Clenergy entered into an Equipment Purchase Agreement with TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis") on 22 September 2020. The amount of this agreement totals USD 2.93 million.



The agreement followed the 600MW tender launched by TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis. The tender aimed to attract horizontal single-axis solar trackers and technical services for seven solar projects across Shihezi, China. Clenergy secured three projects, with a combined capacity of 293MW, making it the largest solar tracker projects in China this year.Based on the Agreement, Clenergy will supply these three locations:• Solar Project (Bingyang) #2 Plot• Solar Project (Jinhao) #3 Plot• Solar Project (Huiwen) 4# PlotWilliam Cao, Vice General Manager of Clenergy commented: "We are proud that with TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis, our two progressive brands will work together, for these solar power stations. Undertaking this massive tracker project is a large milestone in Clenergy's global project division."Clenergy EzTracker series operates on the tracking method using astronomical algorithm's and a closed-loop control, based on the cutting-edge tracking technology in the solar industry. They feature adaptability to versatile terrains, modular design for easy operation and maintenance, and great stablity. Compared with the fixed-tilt system, EzTracker can increase the power generation by up to 20% - 30%, achieving an optimum levelized cost of energy (LCOE).The Clenergy R&D Department has been committed to more pushing the boundaries on innovative and high-quality products. Back in 2017, Clenergy was awarded the title of "The Top 5 Smart Tracking System Enterprise in China". Clenergy has installed the EzTracker series across China, Vietnam and Thailand. They have been installed in multiple key projects, such as,• 55MW Weinan in Shanxi province• 17MW Qinghai-Henan ultra-high voltage (UHV) power transmission lineWilliam Cao, Vice General Manager of Clenergy commented: "Horizontal single-axis solar trackers are rising in popularity amongst utility-scale projects. I think, high generation efficiency and improved stability, coupled with easy O&M, are the key driving forces for the market."Clenergy has established a strong relationship with TBEA. Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy commented: "Solar plants contribute to a sustainable world. We are proud to work together with TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis on this project in Shihezi. Deploying renewable energy in this historical and ecological base means a lot to us. The agreement also signifies reaching new heights as a brand for Clenergy."Clenergy has been committed to the transformation of the global energy mix and working towards different market's net-zero emissions. Moving forward, Clenergy will collaborate with strategic partners on the construction of solar power stations worldwide.About TBEA Xinjiang SunOasisTBEA Xinjiang SunOasis was established in 2000. It is a publicly listed leading green and smart energy service provider (HK1799).TBEA Xinjiang SunOasis is committed to the development, investment and financing, design, commissioning, construction, and O&M for clean energy projects, ranging from PV power, wind power, power electronics, energy internet to other fields.