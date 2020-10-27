Lucas Llado joins Rope Partner as Vice President of Business Development

Rope Partner, an international leader in wind turbine blade repair, inspection and performance-enhancing services, announced today that Lucas Llado is joining their team as Vice President of Business Development. Lucas brings nearly two decades of international experience leading multidisciplinary teams in the wind industry to world-class results in both manufacturing and field service environments. In this new role, he will be responsible for all commercial activities, including client development and launching new lines of business.

Lucas joins the Rope Partner team from Spain-based Grupo Dominguis Energy Services (GDES) where for the past 7 years he was the USA Country Manager - Wind Blade Services Division. In this role he was responsible for the launch and expansion of the company into the North American wind services market. He developed and oversaw all aspects of the domestic business operations including building the customer base, overseeing operations and building up a talented team that successfully exceeded targets year on year."Rope Partner has an unequaled reputation for quality and safety in delivering blade and rope access services to the global wind industry," said Lucas Llado. "This new position will give me the opportunity to leverage my industry experience to support the company's continued growth, both domestically and internationally.""As we look to the future, it's clear the wind industry will continue to accelerate the energy transition," said Eric Stanfield, CEO of Rope Partner. "Amid these unique times, we are leaning into the opportunity in front of us by growing our team to continue building our world-class service offering. I am confident that Lucas' expertise will only further support our growth in the coming years."In January 2020, Rope Partner announced a new investment from funds advised by Magnesium Capital LLP to support the company's continued work to provide the market with the high-quality services critical to supporting and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy.