SolarEdge Announces 2025 Sustainability Targets, Committing to Powering 2.5M Homes

SolarEdge announced today the release of its Sustainability Strategy and 2025 Goals and Targets. The new goals support and accelerate the company's commitment to shaping the future of sustainable energy production, energy storage and e-mobility, and accelerating the transition to affordable clean energy though innovation.



SolarEdge's sustainability goals focus on:• Powering clean energy, including a commitment to powering 2.5M homes with clean energy by 2025 and the production of at least 30,000 GWh renewable energy produced by SolarEdge systems between 2020-2025.• Powering people, including the promotion of gender parity and equal pay, and the establishment of a global signature community program with measurable community impact.• Powering business, including a 30% reduction in GHG emissions per $million revenue (baseline 2020), near-zero e-waste to landfill, analysis of the life cycle of key products as a basis for planning carbon efficiency improvements, and improvement of the ethical sourcing of key raw materials.SolarEdge's new Sustainability Strategy, Goals and Targets are part of a deliberate focus by the company's leadership to make sustainability a core part of all decision-making processes and in doing so, augment positive impact on people, society and the environment. The strategy was developed based on a critical assessment of the company's capabilities coupled with the expectations of customers, investors, employees and other stakeholders, as well as the global Sustainable Development Goals that serve as a guide to the achievement of global prosperity.To learn more about SolarEdge's sustainability commitments in the 2019-2020 Sustainability Report, click here.