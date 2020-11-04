IRES Call for Abstracts 2021

The European Association for Renewable Energy EUROSOLAR holds its 14th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES 2021) on March 16-18, 2021 as an integral component of the International Renewable Energy Storage / Energy Storage Europe (IRES/ESE) Conference and Exhibition at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. The IRES conference core is dedicated to scientific findings on storage systems in the world of smart and distributed energy resources - its central focus on storage technology encompasses also legal, policy, network and market aspects. This science and technology focused conference is harmoniously complemented by a conference components focused on the economy, business, finance and law of storage technologies in the global market.



IRES provides a coherent overview of energy storage technologies that can enable the global transition towards the decarbonisation of economies through distributed and ubiquitous renewable energy systems. The conference program encompasses all storage technologies in their context, and welcomes case studies, applications, country scenarios, trend analyses, and barriers to be overcome for the transition process to a sustainable energy world.The conference is accompanied by Europe's largest B2B exhibition on storage technologies. The colocation of the conference and the exhibition in one venue provides an ideal opportunity for scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors, policymakers and students to meet. Access to all parts of the conference, the exhibition as well as to the networking events is included in the registration fee for poster presenters.