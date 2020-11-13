Domaine Carneros Selects EDF Renewables North America for Solar and Storage Resilient Microgrid

EDF Renewables North America was chosen by the award-winning sparkling wine company, Domaine Carneros, to design, build, and operate a resilient solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery energy storage microgrid solution. The system supports Domaine Carneros' long-term financial and sustainability goals and is designed to island the entire facility during a power outage.



More Headlines Articles

The 250-kilowatt (kW) solar PV system will be a combination of carport and ground-mount installations integrated with a 280 kW / 540-kilowatt hour (kWh) onsite behind-the-meter (BTM) battery storage solution. Along with its integrated smart electrical infrastructure and sophisticated controls, the microgrid system will allow the solar and storage to power the facility and maintain 100% of its operations during a power outage, reducing diesel fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions as well as extend fuel reserves up to an entire week.Wildfires, rolling blackouts, and PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs, have made power unreliable throughout California, putting products and business operations at risk. Domaine Carneros is one of the first in the region to implement a microgrid solution that demonstrates a sophisticated approach of leveraging all available onsite assets to improve resilience and sustainability while also reducing costs during grid connected and power outage operations. The resilient solution is part of a portfolio of microgrid projects that EDF Renewables is deploying with public and private entities throughout California.Raphael Declercq, EVP, Distributed Solutions & Strategy at EDF Renewables commented, "We are pleased to provide Domaine Carneros with security of energy supply in these times of uncertainty due to increased wildfire risk. The power shut offs and California's rolling blackouts are emblematic of trends in prolonged power outages occurring in the wake of extreme weather events. Clean Microgrids represent the next step in solar and storage solutions reducing GHG emissions and supporting businesses during both grid connected and power outage operations.""Domaine Carneros is excited to embark on this project with EDF Renewables that will build upon our robust sustainability program and existing solar energy array," said Remi Cohen, CEO of Domaine Carneros. "As estate vineyard owners, we realize the responsibility of operating in an environmentally conscientious fashion. This installation is the next step in a 33-year history of stewardship and leadership in sustainability initiatives."The solar portion of the project will reduce the facility's utility provider energy cost, while the battery system optimizes operations by allowing the facility to draw from the stored energy during the utility's expensive evening on-peak period. The energy storage system will also reduce utility costs by discharging the battery to mitigate spikes in usage thereby lowering demand charges. Meanwhile the microgrid system will reduce Domaine Carneros diesel fuel costs and avoid renting expensive backup generators for fire seasons. The system is projected to offset 624 metric tons of carbon each year.EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions is a part of EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for office buildings, load serving entities, corporates and industrials. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicle charging stations as separate products or combined as a full microgrid offering.EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.About Domaine CarnerosFounded in 1987, Domaine Carneros reflects the hallmark of its founder, Champagne Taittinger, in creating a vision of terroir-driven sparkling wine and preserving the quality tenets of the traditional method production. Located entirely within the Carneros AVA, between Napa and Sonoma counties, the six estate vineyards total approximately 400 acres with 125 acres planted to Chardonnay, 225 acres planted to Pinot Noir, with the remaining acres currently in development. The winery focuses on making ultra-premium Carneros sparkling wines largely estate grown and limited production Pinot Noirs.Domaine Carneros' château has become a landmark and symbol of the region. The architecture and interior design were inspired by the 18th century Château de la Marquetterie, the historic Taittinger family residence in the Champagne region.The winery also places a high value on preserving the environment and has taken on a vast array of environmental efforts. The roof of the pinot noir winery adjacent to the château hosts a solar array that was the largest on any winery in the world when it was installed and continues to be expanded. The most recent award, one of many from Federal, State and local government; was the California Green Medal for Domaine Carneros' demonstration of "Smart Business through efficiencies, cost savings and innovation from implementing sustainable practices."