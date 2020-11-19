IMO FireRaptor Receives UL PVRSS Listing with SMA Inverters

IMO is pleased to announce the FireRaptor's latest UL PVRSS listing on the SMA Sunny Boy range of solar inverters from 3.0kW to 7.7kW and also the SMA TRIPOWER range of solar inverters from 33kW to 62kW under UL1741 guidelines.



The FireRaptor also meets UL's new AFCI compatibility requirements under PVRSS listing with the SMA Sunny Boy and TRIPOWER inverter ranges which further supplements IMO's current UL listed FireRaptor offering for NEC 2017 & NEC 2020 compliance.Speaking from IMO Automation's HQ in Cumming GA, General Manager Joe Covington said "We are delighted with achieving the FireRaptor's latest UL listing with the SMA Sunny Boy and TRIPOWER inverters. Our ongoing efforts to achieve UL PVRSS listing with inverter manufacturers is ensuring greater system safety whilst enabling the continued growth of the industry in the face of progressive NEC regulatory requirements.".The FireRaptor is designed to be installed at solar panel level and provides safety shutdown of the DC supply to ZERO volts in case of emergency. Shutdown is initiated in 3 ways - Manual Operation by way of an emergency shutdown switch (which can be conveniently located at ground level for easy access), AC Supply Cut-Off, or a Temperature Rise Trigger.The FireRaptor operates in the same way as a disconnect switch, making the FireRaptor compatible with all string inverters, and does not affect their operation or performance in any way. Additionally, the FireRaptor has been designed for fail-safe operation ensuring that once operated, subsequent damage to the FireRaptor (e.g. by fire) will not compromise the solar panel isolation and shutdown status. Indeed, the FireRaptor has been tested to destruction by TUV in Germany, maintaining full zero volt isolation throughout the test procedure.