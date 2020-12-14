New Predictive Analytics Program From Solar Support Cuts Downtime in Legacy Inverters

Solar Support unveils a new equipment diagnostic program that uses analytics to assess the health of central inverters. The engineering firm helps utility solar operators identify and correct failures in vintage central inverters during and post-warranty. Solar Support engineers analyze internal inverter data to evaluate components, pinpoint impending issues and failure trends, and help plant managers identify and source the right parts for rapid repairs -- keeping legacy inverters running at their peak.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. USA, December 14, 2020. Engineering services company Solar Support has rolled out a diagnostic equipment maintenance program that uses analytics to assess the health of central inverters in utility-scale PV systems. Backed by deep reliability experience and 22 years of inverter and power electronics troubleshooting, the program supports both predictive and corrective O&M.



Solar Support engineers analyze internal inverter data to evaluate components, pinpoint impending issues and failure trends, and help plant managers identify and source the right parts for rapid repairs. "With thousands of aging inverters in the field—many under high utility PPAs and elapsing warranties—accurate diagnostic maintenance is more important than ever," said Cliff Myers, Solar Support chief engineer and co-founder. "Unlike service alternatives that can take days, we help asset owners understand and correct the cause of their inverter issues in under 24 hours."The maintenance program comprises two intelligent services: Data Analysis, which diagnoses failures once they occur, and Predictive Data Analysis, which evaluates failure trends before they become a problem. Both services include prescriptive recommendations and can be combined with technical troubleshooting support and training to help teams resolve tough equipment issues. Solar Support also provides detailed replacement part recommendations to ensure field efficiencies.Solar Support data analysis capabilities currently include inverters from all leading manufacturers. "We've seen incredible success with our data analyses," says Myers. "With 7,800 utility inverters in our network, our analyses have resolved 100% of issues—98% after one review. This keeps truck rolls at a minimum."From the start, Solar Support founders recognized the industry's need for an open-source database of inverter fault code resolutions to help technicians anywhere troubleshoot equipment. Today the company's online knowledge portal offers complimentary and open access to nearly 1,000 inverter fault resolutions. Solar Support welcomes collaboration with all manufacturers to help equipment users access diagnostics easily.About Solar SupportSolar Support is an engineering services company that provides equipment and plant reliability, restoration and recovery service to utility systems. Delivering the highest standard of service to O&M providers, asset owners/managers, EPCs and manufacturers, Solar Support offers deep expertise based on more than two decades of hands-on experience with inverters and other PV power electronics. Solar Support's proven expertise in resolving equipment faults and reducing costly site visits makes it the most effective performance-resolution option on the market. Through consulting, training and process development, Solar Support empowers clients to resolve issues autonomously, while its industry-first knowledge portal helps contractors resolve issues efficiently. Visit Solar-Support.com to learn more about our reliability and restoration expertise.Media Contact: Fabienne Rodet, Director of Marketing, frodet@solar-support.com 650.804.2504