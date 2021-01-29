First in the solar industry!

One of the challenges of the pandemic was the development of the ability to solve problems remotely. International companies focused on digital solutions brought by Industry 4.0 in order to ensure the continuity of their services, which were significantly impacted by the travel restrictions.



OzEnergy signed a cooperation protocol with the Lithuanian-based international technology firm VSight for the use of Augmented Reality (AR) applications in solar power plants. The two companies first teamed up and tested the applications on a few pilot projects. After the successful completion of the trials, the two companies decided to collaborate on solar PV projects.OzEnergy Board Member Fatih Serkan Albayrak stated that the issue of energy 4.0 has been on their agenda for quite some time and that they will continue to invest in digital transformation technologies. Albayrak said that thanks to VSight's solutions, OzEnergy experts will be able to carry Enerparc AG's 3000 MW experience to any point in the region. Referring to the successful completion of the first pilot studies and analyses; Albayrak emphasized that wearable technologies will be used in PV projects for the first time in areas such as training, inspection, project management and quality control.VSight Founding Partner İsmet Özmen stated that they provide services in wearable technologies and integrated software solutions in many different sectors with their network spanning 22 countries. Özmen underlined that thanks to the solutions they developed and the wearable technologies they use, they enable a remote specialist to transfer its knowledge without going to the field, and to be in many places at the same time from a central location. He also emphasized that he is happy to share his experiences with experienced companies such as OzEnergy and Enerparc and to start serving the solar energy sector.About OzEnergy:OzEnergy, located in Izmir, operates in local and international solar energy markets. OzEnergy executives are professionals who lead the development of the sector since the formation of the solar energy sector in Turkey. OzEnergy is actively involved on projects in EU and MENA regions alongside projects in Turkey. OzEnergy's fast, flexible and competent photovoltaic professionals and industry-renowned installation, analysis and safety partner network; provides all services for the installation and profitable operation of solar power plants. OzEnergy experts have actively participated in the engineering, procurement, installation and operation-maintenance processes of more than 230 MWp solar power plant projects as of 2021. OzEnergy is the registered partner of German Enerparc AG, Europe's largest EPC and Investor.About VSight:VSight UAB is a technology provider company that develops and markets the leading augmented reality remote support and remote assistance software platform, "VSight Remote" for enterprises. It enables companies to share knowledge to perform operations such as maintenance, repair, inspection, training remotely. VSight Remote supports Android and iOS mobile devices as well as smart glasses. VSight UAB is also the official partner and technology provider of the main smart glasses manufacturers in the market such as Realwear, Vuzix, Google Glass, and Epson Moverio.We aim to be the core developer of the knowledge base for expertise with augmented reality. Our mission is to remove the boundaries and restrictions with remote solutions to create a more accessible and productive world.