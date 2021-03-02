CALSSAâ€™s 2nd Annual Virtual Product Expo Series Returns the Week of March 22!

Sacramento, CA - The California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) is bringing back its popular, no-nonsense approach to online expos. Product Expo Week, which is free to attend, will be held each day from 1 to 2:30 pacific time, over one week - March 22-26. The week features a series of daily hour and a half high-quality virtual events designed to quickly bring you up to speed on the latest and most exciting solar & storage product offerings from start-ups to established brands.



Large in person events in 2021 remain a big question mark. With this series, solar and storage workers can ensure their businesses are in the know on the latest technologies and offerings all without spending a penny or traveling across the country.CALSSA's Product Expo Series mimics the conversations you'd have on the trade show floor without leaving your desk. The series is designed to give attendees exposure to each company's latest and greatest in a short period of time while keeping the experience simple, no-nonsense, free and accessible."CALSSA's Product Expo Series makes the case for skipping trade shows. It is a model to inspire all convention organizers who are looking to evolve. I was wowed by how tightly they ran those sessions. The effectiveness of the process came from how well prepared the interviewers and presenters were, and the unapologetic pace they kept... like network television. It was a productive, gimmick-free, informative series." Said Philippe Hartley, Managing Director at Clean Financing LLC, after attending last year's expo.Each day will feature a mix of eight different companies from varying market segments for a rapid response Q+A with industry experts Jennifer Alfsen of Mayfield Renewables and Jeff Spies of Planet Plan Sets. Following the event, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in private chat rooms for each company. The series is free for everyone. You can find out more information on their website: calssa.org/product-expo-seriesThe current line-up and schedule is below. Learn more about each presenting company on CALSSA's website: calssa.org/product-expo-seriesSESSION 1: Mon, March 22â€¢ JinkoSolarâ€¢ LG Electronicsâ€¢ IronRidgeâ€¢ Invinity Energy Systemsâ€¢ Mosaicâ€¢ QuickBOLTâ€¢ Koben Systems Inc.â€¢ Enphase EnergySESSION 2: Tues, March 23â€¢ Spanâ€¢ LG Energy Solutionâ€¢ Pegasus Solarâ€¢ Fimerâ€¢ PowerTreeâ€¢ Energy Toolbaseâ€¢ SMA Americaâ€¢ SocomecSESSION 3: Wed, March 24â€¢ EagleViewâ€¢ Electriq Powerâ€¢ Aurora Solarâ€¢ Luminâ€¢ Roof Tech Inc.â€¢ Jacana Warrantyâ€¢ Ivy Energyâ€¢ LONGI SolarSESSION 4: Thurs, March 25â€¢ Blue Planet Energyâ€¢ Fortress Powerâ€¢ Discover Batteryâ€¢ SunModoâ€¢ Panasonicâ€¢ Mission Solar Energyâ€¢ Schneider Electricâ€¢ Sonnen Inc.SESSION 5: Fri, March 26â€¢ SimpliPhi Powerâ€¢ Yotta Energyâ€¢ Solariaâ€¢ RST Cleantech USAâ€¢ PACEFundingâ€¢ SolarEdgeâ€¢ Ginlong Technologiesâ€¢ Tamarack Solar ProductsCALSSA's Product Expo SeriesThe entire series is sponsored by CED Greentech and Capital One and features speakers from forty companies in a wide variety of market segment. Those interested in learning more and registering for this free event can visit: calssa.org/product-expo-seriesThe California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA) has advanced the common interest of the solar and storage industry for over 40 years, making California the most robust market in the U.S. The association is the state's largest clean energy business group with over 600 member companies representing an array of businesses that manufacture, design, install, finance and provide other resources to the growing local solar and storage market in California. Learn more at www.calssa.org