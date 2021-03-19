Central Asia & Mongolia renewable energy potential on the agenda

The high-level international investment conference Energy Week Central Asia & Mongolia 2021 will take place on a virtual event platform on 27-29 April bringing together the authorities, project operators of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia , as well as IFIs/DFIs, multinational energy companies. Among international companies and institutions regularly attending Invest In Network's events are EBRD, World Bank, IFC, ADB, AFD, KfW, AIIB, FMO, ACWA Power, Total Eren, NBT AS, Acciona Energia, ContourGlobal, SkyPower Global, Universal Energy, Risen Energy, FRV, Siemens, Vestas, Voltalia, Scatec Solar, Grupo Cobra, and many others.

The main objective of the event is to facilitate cooperation with international companies and financial institutions to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies to foster the deployment of projects in the field of hydropower, solar and wind energy, hydrogen energy, as well as energy storage systems. The conference will highlight promising construction projects, current and planned tenders, reforms, support schemes and financing of renewable energy, supply chain sustainability after the pandemic and other pressing issues.



The virtual platform provides all the usual opportunities for productive communication and effective networking. The participants will be able to establish contacts using chats, speakers' presentations will be accompanied by live discussions between delegates, polls and Q&A. Virtual stands will provide sponsors with the ability to increase brand awareness by posting information about their products and services, attaching documents and much more.One week before the event, all registered delegates will gain access to the platform. The platform will continue its work after the end of the event - all materials will be available during the week.A limited amount of free passes is available for representatives of state organisations, renewable energy associations and IFIs.More details on the official website: https://camoenergyweek.com/Contact the organisers: info@investinnet.com