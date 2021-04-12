Solar Tracker Estimated to be Pushed by way of Innovation & Industrialization

Solar Tracker is an electromechanical assembly used for tracking the movement of the Sun during the course of day in order to improve the efficiency of the solar power generation system.

There are many unique ways to design and install a solar energy system for your property. If you are considering a ground-mounted solar panel installation, you might be considering a solar tracking system so that your panels follow the sun across the sky. This article will examine what installing a solar tracker means and if a tracking system is right for your solar project.

Solar Tracker is an electromechanical assembly used for tracking the movement of the Sun during the course of day in order to improve the efficiency of the solar power generation system. The solar panels are rotated in correspondence with the movement of the Sun. Increasing investment on green energy, low operational cost, and availability of subsidized products are the key parameters driving the growth of solar power generation and associated systems. The solar trackers are evolving with integration of systems to compensate the environmental factors affecting the performance of solar generators. Integration of wireless communication, wind proof design, and individual row controlling systems has resulted in improving the efficiency of the solar trackers, consequently enhancing the efficiency of solar generator.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its renewable energy arm has secured an order to set up a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) solar plant in Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific solar tracker industry is anticipated to outperform North America and Europe by the end of forecast period to emerge as the largest solar power generating geography. According to the International Energy Agency, 2019, “China accounts for 40% of the global renewable capacity expansion by 2024 owing to the improved system integration, lower curtailment rates and enhanced competitiveness of solar PV.” North America contributed the largest share to the global solar tracker industry owing to expanding solar power generation fueled by declining prices, increasing adoption across public and private sector, and government initiatives and policies such as the solar Investment Tax Credit in the United States, to promote the adoption of solar power generation.

Major players operating the global solar tracker industry include AllEarth Renewables, Inc., Arctech Solar, Array Technologies, Inc., Convert Italia, First Solar Inc., GameChange Solar, Mecasolar España SL, NClave, NEXTracker Inc., PVHardware, Solar Steel, Soltec, STI Norland, Sun Action Tracker, and SunPower Corporation.

