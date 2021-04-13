Boston Solar Appoints New Director of Residential Operations

Boston Solar of Woburn, MA, an award-winning solar installer, has hired Stephan MacPhee as Director of Residential Operations.



MacPhee brings more than 13 years of experience in renewable energy sales and operations to Boston Solar. In his new role, MacPhee's responsibilities include building, coaching and managing the teams working on day-to-day operations for residential solar projects, from contract finalization through permission to operate (PTO) and post install operations and maintenance.Previous to Boston Solar, MacPhee worked for SunBug Solar in Arlington, MA in new construction development, design and project management. For more than four years prior to that, he was the senior regional branch operations manager at SunRun New England. MacPhee received two awards while at SunRun - the Circle of Excellence award (Sunrun top performer of 2015) and the Sunshine Award (Sunrun's highest net promoter score for a branch at 91 for 2017).MacPhee attended Boston Architectural College's sustainable design program.MacPhee resides in Maynard, MA and enjoys outdoor activities including hiking, biking and snowboarding/skiing - anything which provides him quality time with his family.About Boston SolarLocally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011. Boston Solar is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.Boston Solar has been honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. The company has also made Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" List. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us