Install ground-mounted PV systems quickly and inexpensively: AEROCOMPACT presents piling systems for medium-sized solar parks onto the market

Satteins, Austria, April 14, 2021. Austrian manufacturer of PV mounting systems AEROCOMPACT presents its new COMPACTGround RAM-X product range for solar parks with more than 500 kWp output. In addition to the high energy density, the company has paid particular attention to quick assembly and maximum use of space in the series, which will be available worldwide from April. Quick success: thanks to the modular structure with just three main components, the system can be assembled in a very short time. Thanks to its well thought-out installation options, RAM-X is very adaptable to different landscapes, as confirmed in initial installation projects.

Satteins, Austria, April 14, 2021. Austrian manufacturer of PV mounting systems AEROCOMPACT presents its new COMPACTGround RAM-X product range for solar parks with more than 500 kWp output. In addition to the high energy density, the company has paid particular attention to quick assembly and maximum use of space in the series, which will be available worldwide from April. Quick success: thanks to the modular structure with just three main components, the system can be assembled in a very short time. Thanks to its well thought-out installation options, RAM-X is very adaptable to different landscapes, as confirmed in initial installation projects.



More Headlines Articles

The RAM-X2.1 two-leg system for south and east/west systems is available in three standard configurations for 6x4, 5x4 or 4x4 modules with inclines between 10 and 25°.The RAM-X 1.1 single-leg system and the RAM-X 2.2 two-leg system, on the other hand, are suitable for lengths of up to 30 meters and module inclines between 0 and 30°. In addition, the modules of the RAM-X1.1 can be easily arranged either in portrait or landscape format. This increases the possible applications and lowers system costs.The perfect addition"We grew up with mounting systems for all roof types. Our new piling systems complement our portfolio perfectly," explains CEO Matthias Muther. With the RAM-X series, AEROCOMPACT is expanding its G15/20 system successfully launched in 2017, which previously consisted of aluminum substructures screwed into the ground or ballasted. With the RAM-X series, however, AEROCOMPACT is relying for the first time on steel profiles coated with zinc-magnesium, which will be rammed into the ground and also go higher, which means that more energy can now be generated on the same area."With the zinc-magnesium coating, we have increased the corrosion resistance," explains Muther. The large-area structure also minimizes shading, increases energy density, and makes maintenance easier. In addition, sheep can now graze under the modules.Short delivery times"The initial feedback has been very positive. The installers are enthusiastic about the system," Markus Egger, Head of Technical Inside Sales, reports. He adds: "The new product range makes us a 360° racking company." In addition to design, planning, project development, and assembly, AEROCOMPACT can also prepare soil reports including chemical analyses upon request. The concept is based on a short cycle and fast delivery. AEROCOMPACT delivered its first RAM-X test system including a soil report in just a few weeks.Like all systems from the Austrian manufacturer, the new product range is optimally protected against high snow and wind loads and meets the EN 1991-1-3 and EN1991-1-4 standards. AEROCOMPACT also offers a ten-year guarantee on its product.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in Austria in 2014. The company produces and sells PV mounting solutions for flat roofs, pitched roofs and metal roofs, as well as for outdoor systems. One focus is on PV substructures without direct connection to flat roofs. The company has locations in Austria, the USA and India and an additional 14 sales offices around the world. A total of over 80 people work for the company worldwide.A PDF of the press release and images can be found under the following link:https://pressedownload.pr-krampitz.de/20210414_AEROCOMPACT_EN.zipCaptions:Image 1: Efficient piling system for open spaces: The new RAM-X product range from AEROCOMPACT.Image 2 and 3: Successfully tested: AEROCOMPACT put its first piling system into operation in March for a test customer in Lower Austria.Copyright: Aerocompact Holding GmbHEditor and press contact:Aerocompact Holding GmbHMarco RuschGlobal Head Corporate CommunicationsSonnenstrasse 106822 SatteinsAustriaTel. +43 (0) 5524 225 66marco.rusch@aerocompact.comwww.aerocompact.com