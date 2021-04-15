Pipeline for renewable energy and storage projects grows to 86GW

The latest figures from Cornwall Insight's Renewables Pipeline Tracker reveal the pipeline of renewable energy and storage projects across England, Scotland and Wales currently stands at 86GW.



The research also shows 40.6GW of sites are classified with a development status of "scoping". This is where sites are yet to submit a planning application but have a grid connection option confirmed through National Grid's Transmission Entry Capacity (TEC) Register. These scoping sites have been added to Cornwall Insight's analysis to account for the major increase in activity seen for early-stage projects, particularly offshore wind sites.According to the Renewables Pipeline Tracker, a further 13.5GW of pipeline capacity is currently classified as "application submitted" and awaiting planning approval, capacity classified as "awaiting construction" totals 24.5GW. Capacity classified as "under construction" stands at 7.8GW.Lucy Dolton, Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said:"We are currently seeing increased activity in sites classified as scoping, with recent developments in the offshore leasing rounds being undertaken by the Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland."As such, Cornwall Insight's Renewables Pipeline Tracker now accounts for these sites in its analysis, helping us assess the potential trends from the next Scotwind Leasing round and future Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Rounds."While the auction parameters are yet to be announced, the fourth Allocation Round (AR4) of the CfD scheme is firmly on the horizon in 2021. With AR4 set to offer the first Pot 1 auction since 2015, it is also unsurprising to see an increase in the number of onshore wind and solar PV sites entering the development pipeline with the aim of accessing the CfD."-Ends