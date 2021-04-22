Panasonic and EnergySage to Host Webinar for Homeowners Interested In Solar Energy
Industry experts answer homeowners’ biggest solar and battery storage questions in joint webinar on April 27 at 7 p.m. EDT
NEWARK, N.J. (April 22, 2021) — Panasonic, an industry leader in solar energy solutions, is joining EnergySage, the go-to destination for trusted solar information and quote comparison, in an educational webinar for homeowners on April 27 at 7:00 p.m. EDT to demystify the transition to solar and battery storage adoption. The solar energy webinar is free to attend, with registration required.
Panasonic's solar and battery storage expert, Dan Glaser, together with an advisor from EnergySage, will share industry insights and first-hand experience about making the switch to solar. Now open for registration, the webinar: Solar Plus Storage: How to Simplify the Buying Process, will cover:
• Tips for substantially reducing or eliminating electric utility bills using solar technology.
• Comparison criteria for purchasing solar energy products, installation, and services.
• Answers to the most frequently asked questions, such as questions relating to power outages and grid indepedence.
• Monitoring and managing your own green energy source 24/7.
• Explaining solar warranties: what do they cover, and how do I know who to trust?
"The solar industry is experiencing more rapid growth now than any other time in history," said Dan Glaser, Sales Engineer at Panasonic. "Recent severe weather events have generated a heightened awareness of solar energy but most interested homeowners don't know where to begin. I look forward to joining EnergySage to provide current, reliable, and actionable information to prospective customers as the next best step toward solar adoption."
Register for free and learn more. Attendees will also have a chance to win prizes throughout.
https://na.panasonic.com/us/event/solar-and-battery-storage-webinar
