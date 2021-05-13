Russelectric to Exhibit at Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Annual Conference

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, announces that it will be exhibiting at the Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference, to be held June 9-10, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Solar and Energy Storage Northeast is the largest learning forum in the Northeast for the solar and energy storage industries regarding trends and legislation impacting grid resilience and reliability in the region. Russelectric will showcase its Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution at booth 513.



The Russelectric Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution integrates and optimizes a facility's onsite energy assets into a seamless microgrid: diesel generators, cogen, fuel cells, microturbines, solar PV, batteries, and critical and non-critical demands. At the core are Russelectric's transfer switches, switchgear, and power controller that provide physical, data, and control integration of a facility's onsite demand and generation assets.In addition, the Russelectric Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution improves grid outage business continuity while reducing energy costs and carbon footprint. It also improves facility power quality, benefiting internal equipment and reducing utility power quality charges via dynamic islanding capabilities, fast and reliable decoupling, automatic black start of backup generators, seamless grid resynchronization, and more.Depending on power control needs, an optional SCADA and Electric Power Management System can be added. Russelectric can also provide storage systems or work with a user's selected storage supplier.The Russelectric Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution is part of Siemens' holistic approach to microgrids. This includes providing individual components for microgrids, such as switchgear, more integrated solutions such as the Advanced Microgrid Controls Solution which is a packaged solution of switchgear plus microgrid controller, or even delivering a turnkey microgrid that can be provided at no upfront cost to the customer via an Energy as a Service agreement. This portfolio of offerings enables Siemens to be a one stop shop for microgrid needs and helps the company meet its customers' evolving needs.About RusselectricFounded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About Siemens CorporationSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.