CS Energy Builds over 100 Megawatts of Solar Projects in Rhode Island

Leading EPC announces continued large-scale project growth in the Northeast

Edison, New Jersey, May 18, 2021 - CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has announced its continued growth in the Northeast by providing full turnkey EPC services for the largest portfolio of distributed generation solar projects to date in Rhode Island. When completed, this 50 megawatt (MW) portfolio will push CS Energy's total to over 100 megawatts of clean power projects in the state over the last 5 years. The latest portfolio will generate lower-cost solar energy for a prestigious local university and contribute to the state's target of 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030.


In 2020, CS Energy completed large-scale solar projects in New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Virginia and is currently constructing over 500 MW of large-scale solar and energy storage projects in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, and Ohio.

Helping the state, utility, and municipality to meet their sustainability goals, these solar power generation projects diversify the utility's energy sourcing options and support the local communities through lease tax incomes and an environmentally-friendly operation. The latest portfolio project located near Kingstown, Rhode Island converted an inactive, unproductive gravel site into an environmentally-sustainable clean power generation plant.

"We commend the state of Rhode Island for their visionary leadership in establishing the state mandate for low-carbon, renewable energy. We're looking forward to balancing the design and build of these clean energy power plants to maximize the benefits for the communities they will serve," said D. Scott Bianchi, Executive Vice President of CS Energy.


About CS Energy
CS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Owned by American Securities, a leading US private equity firm, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner.

CS Energy Media Contact:
Dianaliz Santiago-Borcan
732.520.5143
dborcan@csenergy.com

