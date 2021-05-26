Stahlin Announces Availability of New Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures

Belding, Michigan --- Stahlin® Enclosures -- the world's most specified non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures --- announces the availability of new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures available in one and two hole configurations with either 22mm or 30mm diameter holes.



These new polycarbonate enclosures feature a yellow cover and black base, are rated NEMA Type 1, 3, 4X, 6P, 12 and are cULus listed. They have been designed and produced to meet international industry requirements for emergency stop (E-Stop) applications. Any new machinery with emergency stops must follow guidelines that include a yellow safety component provided by the enclosure. According to EN/IEC 60947-5-5, EN/IEC 60204-1, and EN ISO 13850: "Buttons used as actuators of an emergency stop device shall be colored red. When a background exists behind the actuator, and as far as it is practicable, it shall be colored yellow."The new Safety Yellow PushButton Enclosures have a high-visibility yellow background ensuring compliance with ISO standards and increase user safety especially in areas with low levels of lighting. Colors molded-in to the polycarbonate material increase durability, help eliminate loss of color from chipping or scraping, and prevent need for frequent replacement. They are supplied with standard captive polymer cover screws, lift-off cover, and memory retaining seamless polyurethane gasket and offer superior environmental protection and corrosion resistance.The PushButton Series from Stahlin® Enclosures is designed for general-purpose electrical and electronic applications and control stations. Easily adaptable for most common push button and indicator lights, the series is useful for compact portable control systems or for use as an operator interface in both indoor and outdoor environments. The rugged and durable design, either in-line or multi-hole, allows use in many MRO and OEM applications. They are constructed from rugged fiberglass reinforced polyester or polycarbonate and feature a continuous polyurethane gasket that provides a complete environmental seal.Among the many benefits of the new Stahlin® Yellow PushButton Enclosures:VisibilityA highly visible yellow background ensures compliance with standards and increases user safety especially in areas with low levels of lighting.StrengthImpact resistant construction increases durability, maintains color and gloss integrity, and prevents need for frequent replacement.DurabilityListed Type 4X and 6P, with captive polymer cover screws, lift-off cover and memory retaining seamless polyurethane gasket, these enclosures provide superior environmental protection and corrosion resistance.Ease of installationEquipped with internal and external mounting bosses and molded-in reference mounting dimensions, and combination head screws, these enclosures increase productivity and reduce labor cost.Stahlin® Enclosures are the world's highest-proven-quality and most specified non-metallic enclosures available to OEM's of diverse industries through electrical product distributors. For nearly 60 years, since Stahlin® pioneered the first fiberglass enclosures, we have been the leading innovative solutions-provider for users of NEMA 4X fiberglass and polycarbonate enclosures. Stahlin® Enclosures provides the largest standard product range in the industry, and the widest range of customized and factory-modified non-metallic enclosures available in the industry. Competitive pricing is supported by vertically-integrated Made-In-The-USA manufacturing and speed-of-delivery made possible through hundreds of stocking distributors in all 50 states and major cities.For more information: 616-794-0700, or visit:www.stahlin.com