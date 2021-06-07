Navisun Becomes a Sponsor of SEIA & SEPA Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference

Hingham, MA, June 3, 2021- Navisun LLC, a solar independent power producer that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects, announced that it is a sponsor of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Smart Electric Power Alliance's (SEPA) Solar and Energy Storage Northeast Conference taking place virtually on June 2nd and 3rd and in Boston, Massachusetts on June 9th and 10th. Navisun is committed to the transition to a carbon-free future and is continuing to build key industry partnerships that align with its strategic plan for growth in fulfillment of this commitment.



SEIA and SEPA are back to business with events. Announcing the return of Solar and Energy Storage Northeast, the conference will present virtual educational sessions June 2-3rd. The online presentation will offer sessions on policy and market trends, industry updates and analysis from industry luminaries and influencers. The in-person expo, Wed., June 9th, through Thurs., June 10th, marks one of the first live industry events in 2021, presenting attendees with the opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry buyers, suppliers, distributors, and consultants, along with the chance to explore technology and solutions exhibits."We're excited to be a Kilowatt Sponsor of the Solar & Storage Northeast Conference," said John Malloy, managing partner and co-founder of Navisun. "Navisun continues to expand its portfolio of solar projects across the Northeast and throughout the country. We are looking forward to meeting with our trusted business partners and the opportunity to network with attendees at this important industry event."To schedule a meeting with Navisun or contact one of their team members, please visit https://navisunllc.com/contact/.About NavisunNavisun LLC is a solar independent power producer within the United States that co-develops, acquires, owns, and operates distributed and small utility-scale solar projects. The Navisun team has completed numerous projects for municipal, commercial, industrial, utility, and institutional partners throughout the United States, with typical project sizes ranging from 1 to 30 megawatts. For more information, visit www.navisunllc.com.Navisun Media Contact:Jill Hansen925.997.5956Jill@hansenre.com