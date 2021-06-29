Fugroâ€™s SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoy Geo-data to support Vietnamâ€™s renewable energy transition

Fugro and PTSC G&S, a lead provider of diversified technical services for energy and other industries in Vietnam and South-East Asia, have signed a contract with Enterprize Energy Group to supply, install and operate a SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoy at Vietnam's Thang Long Offshore Wind Farm site. From July 2021, the device will record continuous measurements for an initial period of 1 year to support wind resource mapping.

The buoy will use Fugro's SEAWATCH Wavescan Buoy platform, which has integrated ZX 300M lidar, and will record wind measurements up to 300 m above sea level. Fugro and PTSC G&S will provide monthly Geo-data reports to support the validation of the area's wind resources. The buoy will also capture a suite of metocean Geo-data, including air pressure, humidity, air and water temperature, wave height and full-column current measurements, to support the future wind farm's engineering and design.Enterprize Chairperson Ian Hatton said: "The cooperation between Enterprize Energy, Fugro and PTSC exemplifies the kind of partnership with local Vietnamese companies that can bring the global benefits of green energy to Vietnam. We see the Thang Long Offshore Wind Farm as a world-class energy project and a breakthrough for the Vietnamese economy."Jerry Paisley, Fugro's Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Asia-Pacific, said: "Fugro's purpose is to contribute to a safe and liveable world and we have already provided Geo-data to many offshore wind farm developments in Asia, so we are delighted that Vietnam will now also be using our wind and metocean Geo-data to facilitate their transition to renewable energy."