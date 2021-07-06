Diversified Technologies Introduces Micro-Grid Power Controller that Isolates Faults to Protect Generator & Load Side

A new micro-grid power switching device that can efficiently transfer power from solar cells and wind farms and then safely integrate it onto the grid to meet actual usage demands has been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI).

The DTI Micro-Grid Power Controller is a medium-voltage switching device that can take power from renewable energy sources and then integrate it onto a power grid to meet peak load requirements. Connecting to the grid at 13.8 kV AC through an inverter, it can isolate faults and protect both the generator and load side on a micro-second time scale.Providing bi-directional power flow, key elements of the DTI Micro-Grid Power Controller include a grid-tied inverter at medium voltage and a lower voltage DC bus for high reliability. Scalable to multi-megawatt levels, applications for this high-efficiency micro-grid power controller include neighborhoods, industrial and college campuses, and military bases.The DTI Micro-Grid Power Controller is priced according to power require- ments and configuration. Price quotations are available upon request.