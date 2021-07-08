Longevity Power Enters into Partnership with LevelTen Energy to Help Businesses Reach Net-Zero Carbon Commitments

Today, Longevity Power, a global clean energy solutions company, and LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, announced a partnership that provides Longevity Power with direct access to the LevelTen Platform, enabling the solutions company to source off-site renewable energy for its clients.



With this partnership, Longevity Power can use the Marketplace to search and compare power purchase agreement (PPA) offers from more than 1,300 utility-scale renewable energy projects under development and take advantage of LevelTen's RFP Automation to solicit custom PPA offers on behalf of clients.Longevity Power, a subsidiary of Longevity Partners, works with a wide global audience to deliver on their net-zero carbon commitments. The firm's offering centres around four core services: Renewable energy strategy; On-site renewable energy implementation; Off-site energy procurement with PPAs; and Electric vehicle infrastructure deployment. With access to the LevelTen Platform, including LevelTen's CFO-Ready™ PPA analytics, the firm can quickly evaluate 4,000+ PPA offers from projects spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe to find the ideal solution for its clients."Longevity Power, in accordance with Longevity Partners' advisors, provides a one-stop shop for public and private entities that want to implement ESG solutions from start to finish. This comprises many elements, from setting ESG targets to implementing the solutions to reach those targets," said Anthony Maguire, Director of Longevity Power. "Through this partnership with LevelTen, Longevity Power can promptly source off-site renewables that will meet our clients' needs, enabling Longevity to implement a holistic strategy that reassures our clients that their properties are going to be resilient in the face of climate change.""LevelTen Energy and Longevity Power share the same mission; to help more companies get to net zero, faster," said Flemming Sørensen, Vice President - Europe, LevelTen Energy. "By connecting leading advisors like Longevity Power with the latest projects under development, and delivering the renewable transaction infrastructure they need to get deals done quickly, LevelTen is making that possible."About Longevity PowerFounded in 2021, Longevity Power was established by Longevity Partners, a leading global ESG advisory firm. Longevity Power provides strategic advisory, project management and full turnkey solutions for onsite and offsite renewable energy projects and electric vehicle charging. With offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Munich, Austin, New York & San Francisco, the company leads businesses through the complex global energy landscape and helps to develop tailored renewable energy strategies to meet their net-zero energy ambitions. For further information, please visit www.longevity-power.comor contact The PHA Group on longevitypartners@thephagroup.com.About LevelTen EnergyLevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.