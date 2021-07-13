Daniel Burger Hired as Solar Product Engineer

In his newly created position, Dan is responsible for creating and managing technical support for rooftop solar and pipe support products, including product design, testing, and voice of customer feedback.

In his newly created position, Dan is responsible for creating and managing technical support for rooftop solar and pipe support products, including product design, testing, and voice of customer feedback. He will also support product certification efforts with the International Code Council, Factory Mutual Global and others, as well as support application engineering at Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) firms. He reports to Kevin Kervick, solar business manager.Dan brings solid environmental-related engineering experience to OMG. For the past few years, he was with the Dennis Group where he was a site civil engineer. He holds an engineering degree from the University of Hartford.Headquartered in Agawam, Mass., OMG Roofing Products is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products including specialty fasteners, insulation adhesives, drains, pipe supports, and productivity tools. The company's focus is delivering products and services that improve contractor productivity and enhance roof system performance. For additional information, visit OMGRoofing.com or call 800.633.3800.