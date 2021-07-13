Daniel Burger Hired as Solar Product Engineer
In his newly created position, Dan is responsible for creating and managing technical support for rooftop solar and pipe support products, including product design, testing, and voice of customer feedback.
AGAWAM, Mass., July 13, 2021 - Daniel Burger of Chicopee, Mass., has joined OMG Roofing Products as a product engineer for the company's solar business.
Dan brings solid environmental-related engineering experience to OMG. For the past few years, he was with the Dennis Group where he was a site civil engineer. He holds an engineering degree from the University of Hartford.
Headquartered in Agawam, Mass., OMG Roofing Products is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products including specialty fasteners, insulation adhesives, drains, pipe supports, and productivity tools. The company's focus is delivering products and services that improve contractor productivity and enhance roof system performance. For additional information, visit OMGRoofing.com or call 800.633.3800.
