LevelTen Energy and World Kinect Energy Services Partner to Help Organizations Source Renewable Energy and Reach Carbon Reduction Targets Faster

LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and World Kinect Energy Services, a trusted global leader in energy management, have formed a partnership that enables World Kinect to source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients through the LevelTen Platform.



With this partnership, World Kinect can now leverage the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, the world's largest PPA marketplace, to select the best PPAs for its clients from over 1,300 projects spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe.World Kinect can also request custom PPA proposals from over 470 project developers using LevelTen's RFP Automation Tool.In addition, the firm and its clients can leverage LevelTen's comprehensive suite of CFO-Ready™ analytics, which calculates over a billion data points a day, to select a PPA that best matches their energy usage, budget, timeline, location, risk tolerance, and more.Therese Gjerde, Sr. Director of Sustainability at World Kinect Energy Services, said: "World Kinect Energy Services has a team of more than 5,000 industry experts across the globe, who provide trusted energy advice to help customers acquire the energy they need, reduce their carbon footprint, and protect their budgets."With this partnership, our team has a powerful new tool to quickly find and secure PPAs, enabling our clients to reach their goals faster."Renewable energy is at the center of the future solutions to combat climate change, and we want to make renewable and low-carbon energy accessible and affordable around the world, utilizing partnerships like this, our infrastructure, and people."Flemming Sørensen, Vice President of Europe at LevelTen Energy, said: "LevelTen's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by bringing buyers and sellers together online, and delivering the tools and analysis they need to get deals done quickly."We are excited to partner with World Kinect to connect their clients with the best PPAs in the market, which ultimately means more utility-scale clean energy projects will be built, faster."About World Kinect Energy ServicesWorld Kinect Energy Services helps customers worldwide manage their exposure to climate and energy-related risk. Our experts are trusted by organizations with large energy footprints to develop and implement carbon reduction and renewable energy strategies, including commercial hydro, wind, and solar services. From renewable fuels to electricity and natural gas, World Kinect delivers energy solutions to over 150K customers worldwide. A trusted partner to our clients for over 35 years, World Kinect helps organizations navigate the energy transition successfully. Website - https://world-kinect.com/.About LevelTen EnergyLevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.