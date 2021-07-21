Solarwatt Glass-Glass panels power a new generation of learning for Essex school pupils in renewable energy scheme

Solarwatt, a leading German manufacturer of complete photovoltaic (PV) systems and the European market leader in Glass-Glass solar panels, is helping schools in Essex cut their utility bills and lower their carbon emissions.



More Headlines Articles

The company has supplied complete PV systems for a 15-site scheme commissioned for Essex County Council (ECC) to reduce emissions, helping to meet UK net-zero targets. Funded by the Department for Education and the EU project Empower 2.0, the project is set to bring significant cost savings so the education authority can invest in other facilities and services.The premium system delivers the reality of net-zero electricity to thousands of pupils and staff, so they can experience renewable energy first-hand.Solarwatt was specified after a tendering process, and partnered with the inverter manufacturer Fronius and the mountings supplier Van Der Valk Solar Systems. Eco Energy Environment and Ceetech Electrical were the installation partners. The system was planned, installed and commissioned on schedule, despite the COVID-19 lockdown.The project involving 15 primary school buildings was delivered in partnership with the facilities management company Mitie. It followed an earlier installation of Solarwatt Glass-Glass PV panels at Essex Outdoors Danbury and Danbury Park Community Primary School.The German-manufactured panels installed in the latest project will produce an estimated annual 700,000 kWh of clean, green electricity, saving some 180 tonnes of CO2 that might otherwise be emitted burning fossil fuels. Both the client and the main contractor stipulated the highest standards of performance, robustness and operational safety. The panels installed feature two layers of toughened glass to protect cells from outside ingression, de-risking operation and bringing peace of mind.Solarwatt's award-winning Glass-Glass panels carry an industry-leading 30-year guarantee on both product quality and performance, plus free five-year FullCoverage insurance. They combine the highest yield reliability and utmost mechanical endurance with maximum fire resistance and 100% protection against potential degradation.Neal Goddard, Solarwatt Sales Manager, UK and Ireland, said: "The energy transition to cleaner, more sustainable sources is well underway and we're proud to be playing our part in helping the UK to decarbonise, alongside Mitie and our other partners. This project is close to our hearts as it helps show the next generation how solar energy can bring real change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels with the power of the sun."Established over a decade in the UK, Solarwatt is increasingly specified for domestic, commercial and public-sector projects that require the latest renewable-energy technologies."