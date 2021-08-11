Matthew Gurch Joins Stoel Rives as Corporate Practice Partner and Member of Energy Group



WASHINGTON, D.C. (August 11, 2021) — Stoel Rives LLP, an Am Law 200 law firm, announced today that Matthew J.B. Gurch, who has more than a decade of experience in domestic and international project finance, has joined the firm as a partner in its corporate practice group and as a member of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group, based in Washington, D.C.Gurch's practice is focused on the acquisition, structuring, development, financing, construction and operation of energy and infrastructure projects in the energy industry, including renewable energy, oil and gas and mining. He has practiced in both Latin America (Brazil) and the United States and comes to Stoel from the Washington, D.C. office of Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP where he was senior counsel."Matt has tremendous experience working on the financing aspects of infrastructure projects nationally and globally," said Brian Nese, partner in the energy development group. "He is a great addition to our project finance team and will be working side by side with our renewable energy clients to accelerate the transformation of the country's energy grid."Gurch has represented international financial institutions on financing a wind farm in Jordan, a multinational technology company in an investment in a solar facility in South Africa, a private equity investor in the acquisition of a stake in a Latin American natural gas pipeline, a federal agency in connection with guaranteed loans for the financing of a nuclear power project in Georgia and a multinational conglomerate in the financing of a wind farm in Texas."I enjoy being a part of a project from pre-conception to maturity and am excited to join a group that is in growth mode and is always looking to add real client value in an increasingly competitive market," said Gurch. "Stoel Rives' project finance team has a strategic vision that is committed to building on its strengths and I look forward to being one of their building blocks. In this ‘post' pandemic world, we will continue to see an acceleration of many transactional opportunities across the board, from the refinancing of existing deals to the growth and maturation of emergent technologies, such as battery storage. And we are waiting to see what opportunities come out of the infrastructure and reconciliation bills in Congress."Gurch received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his A.B. magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University.About Stoel RivesStoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, real estate and construction, food and beverage, health care, life sciences, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of 10 offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, land use, and intellectual property law. For more information, follow @stoelrives or visit www.stoel.com.# # #